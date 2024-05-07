Product news

Nokian Tyres plc Press Release May 7, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. EEST

The new Nokian Tyres summer and all-season tires for the European markets have passed the competitive comparison made by TÜV SÜD. Nokian Tyres, the world's northernmost tire manufacturer, commissioned TÜV SÜD to carry out independent tests for the all-season tire Nokian Tyres Seasonproof 1 as well as the summer tires Nokian Tyres Powerproof 1 and Nokian Tyres Wetproof 1. All three models underwent rigorous and detailed comparative tests at TÜV SÜD Automotive's largest independent competence center for wheel and tire technology in Europe and successfully passed the TÜV SÜD Benchmark Test.

The Nokian Tyres ® Seasonproof 1 all-season tire sets new standards in terms of versatility and performance. Thanks to numerous technical innovations, it guarantees maximum safety, excellent wet grip and low rolling resistance in all weather conditions. Internal tests have shown that wear resistance has been improved significantly compared to the previous model.

The TÜV SÜD test results[i]for Seasonproof 1 confirm the outstanding performance of the Nokian Tyres Seasonproof 1. Overall, the tire performed significantly better than the average of its tested competitor models and offered the most balanced performance in comparison. It demonstrates excellent performance in longitudinal and lateral aquaplaning and, above all, offers a high degree of safety on snow. In the categories braking on snow and handling in snow, it emerged as the best tire among the competitor models.

The Nokian Tyres ® Powerproof 1 summer tire offers maximum stability, precise handling and exceptional grip on wet and dry surfaces. It was developed for use on motorways and guarantees safe driving even at high speeds with short braking distances and excellent aquaplaning properties.

The TÜV SÜD tests[ii]for Powerproof 1 show excellent driving behavior in the wet. The Powerproof 1 not only emerges as the best tire in the longitudinal and lateral aquaplaning test, but also achieves the best performance when braking on wet roads. In comparison with competitor models, it also performs well when braking on dry roads. The tire also scored well in the wet handling test, where it performed better than the average of its competitors.

The Nokian Tyres ® Wetproof 1 summer tire offers maximum safety and a comfortable driving experience and is ideal for rainy days and demanding road conditions. Its low rolling resistance increases fuel efficiency and saves energy. With outstanding wet grip and first-class driving characteristics, Nokian Tyres Wetproof 1 ensures safe driving even on wet roads.

The TÜV SÜD test results[iii]for Wetproof 1 show that the tire outperforms the average of its competitors in terms of braking and handling characteristics on wet roads. The first-class driving behavior on wet roads is particularly evident in aquaplaning, where it is the safest tire among the competitor models in the longitudinal and lateral tests.

"The convincing results of our tire models in the independent TÜV SÜD Benchmark Test confirm that we are well positioned with our premium tires in terms of safety and performance," says Martin Drazik, Product Manager, Nokian Tyres Central Europe. We are proud to offer tires that meet the highest quality standards and provide our customers with a safe driving experience."

Information on testing conditions: All test tires were purchased by TÜV SÜD on the regular market. The tires for the individual tests were selected randomly.

Nokian Tyres plc,

PR Marketing Manager Zuzana Seidl, tel. +420603578866, [email protected]

Nokian Tyres develops and manufactures premium tires for people who value safety, sustainability and predictability. Inspired by our Scandinavian heritage, we craft innovative products for passenger cars, trucks and heavy machinery that give you peace of mind in all driving conditions. Our Vianor chain provides tire and car services. In 2023, our net sales totaled EUR 1,174 million. At the end of 2023 we employed over 3,400 professionals. Nokian Tyres is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Further information: www.nokiantyres.com

[i]Tested in February-March 2024 on behalf of Nokian Tyres by TÜV SÜD Product Service GmbH. Tyre Size 205/55 R16 94V XL of Nokian Tyres' Seasonproof 1 compared to the performance of major competitors in the same segment: Dunlop Sport All Season, Falken Euro All Season AS210, Hankook Kinergy 4S2, Nexen N'Blue 4Season 2. Test vehicle: VW Golf VIII, Skoda Superb. Test tracks: Nokian Tyres White Hell (FIN), Nokian Tyres Hakka Ring (E), TÜV SÜD PS Garching (D). Report no. 713329997-SP

[ii]Tested in February-March 2024 on behalf of Nokian Tyres by TÜV SÜD Product Service GmbH. Tyre Size 225/45 R17 94W XL of Nokian Tyres' Wetproof 1 compared to the performance of major competitors in the same segment: Hankook Ventus Prime 4, Nexen N'Fera Primus, Pirelli Cinturato P7 C2, Vredestein Ultrac. Test vehicle: VW Golf VIII, Skoda Superb. Test tracks: Nokian Tyres Hakka Ring (E), TÜV SÜD PS Garching (D). Report no. 713329997-WP