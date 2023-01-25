Advanced search
Nokian Renkaat Oyj : Tyres will publish its Financial Statement Release 2022 on February 7, 2023
PU
01/24Fast Race, Big Change : Nokian tyres' innovation challenge finals held in lapland to find the next big solution for more sustainable tires
AQ
01/18Long-lasting front tire for reach stackers - the smooth, extra-deep tread of the new nokian tyres hts g2 l-5s harbor tire offers hard-wearing safety
AQ
Nokian Renkaat Oyj : Tyres will publish its Financial Statement Release 2022 on February 7, 2023

01/25/2023 | 04:17am EST
Wed January 25 11:00 am 2023 in category Company news Nokian Tyres will publish its Financial Statement Release 2022 on February 7, 2023

Nokian Tyres plc Press Release January 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Nokian Tyres will publish its Financial Statement Release 2022 on February 7, 2023 approximately at 2:00 p.m. EET. After publication, the release will be available at www.nokiantyres.com/company/investors/.

A conference call for investors, analysts and media will be held on the publishing day at 3:00 p.m. EET. In the call, President and CEO Jukka Moisio and CFO Teemu Kangas-Kärki will present the financial results. The presentation material will be available on the company's website at 3:00 p.m. EET at the latest.

To participate, please dial in 510 minutes before the beginning of the event:
Finland +358 (0)9 2319 5437
Sweden +46 (0)8 50520424
United Kingdom +44 (0)33 0551 0200

Standard International Access +44 (0)20 3037 9299


Passcode: Nokian Tyres


The call can also be listened live via https://nokiantyres.videosync.fi/2022-q4-results.

A recording of the conference call and a transcript will be available on the company's website later.

Further information:
Päivi Antola
SVP, Communications, Investor Relations and Brand
Tel. +358 10 401 7327, IR@nokiantyres.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nokian Tyres plc published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 09:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
