Nokian Renkaat Oyj : Tyres will publish its Financial Statement Release 2022 on February 7, 2023

Nokian Tyres plc Press Release January 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.



Nokian Tyres will publish its Financial Statement Release 2022 on February 7, 2023 approximately at 2:00 p.m. EET. After publication, the release will be available at www.nokiantyres.com/company/investors/.



A conference call for investors, analysts and media will be held on the publishing day at 3:00 p.m. EET. In the call, President and CEO Jukka Moisio and CFO Teemu Kangas-Kärki will present the financial results. The presentation material will be available on the company's website at 3:00 p.m. EET at the latest.

To participate, please dial in 5−10 minutes before the beginning of the event:

Finland +358 (0)9 2319 5437

Sweden +46 (0)8 50520424

United Kingdom +44 (0)33 0551 0200

Standard International Access +44 (0)20 3037 9299



Passcode: Nokian Tyres



The call can also be listened live via https://nokiantyres.videosync.fi/2022-q4-results.



A recording of the conference call and a transcript will be available on the company's website later.

Further information:

Päivi Antola

SVP, Communications, Investor Relations and Brand

Tel. +358 10 401 7327, IR@nokiantyres.com