Nokian Renkaat Oyj : Tyres will publish its Interim Report January−September 2022 on November 1, 2022

Nokian Tyres plc Press Release October 24, 2022 at 9:15 a.m.



Nokian Tyres will publish its Interim Report January−September 2022 on November 1, 2022 approximately at 2:00 p.m. EET. After publication, the release will be available at www.nokiantyres.com/company/investors/



A conference call for investors, analysts and media will be held on the publishing day at 3:00 p.m. EET. In the call, President and CEO Jukka Moisio and CFO Teemu Kangas-Kärki will present the financial results. The presentation material will be available on the company's website at 3:00 p.m. EET at the latest.

To participate, please dial in 5−10 minutes before the beginning of the event:



Finland +358 9 2319 5437

Sweden +46 (0) 8 50520424

United Kingdom +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

United States +1 212 999 6659



Passcode: Nokian Tyres



The call can also be listened live via https://nokiantyres.videosync.fi/2022-q3-results.



A recording of the conference call and a transcript will be available on the company's website later.

Further information:

Päivi Antola

SVP, Communications, Investor Relations and Brand

Tel. +358 10 401 7327, IR@nokiantyres.com