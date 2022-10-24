Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Nokian Renkaat Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TYRES   FI0009005318

NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ

(TYRES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:08 2022-10-24 am EDT
11.14 EUR   +0.91%
02:30aNokian Renkaat Oyj : Tyres will publish its Interim Report January−September 2022 on November 1, 2022
PU
10/20Nokian Tyres : Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act
AQ
10/13Nokian Renkaat Oyj : Tyres acquires an industrial property in Nokia, Finland
PU
Nokian Renkaat Oyj : Tyres will publish its Interim Report January−September 2022 on November 1, 2022

10/24/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Mon October 24 09:15 am 2022 in category Company news Nokian Tyres will publish its Interim Report January−September 2022 on November 1, 2022

Nokian Tyres plc Press Release October 24, 2022 at 9:15 a.m.

Nokian Tyres will publish its Interim Report January−September 2022 on November 1, 2022 approximately at 2:00 p.m. EET. After publication, the release will be available at www.nokiantyres.com/company/investors/

A conference call for investors, analysts and media will be held on the publishing day at 3:00 p.m. EET. In the call, President and CEO Jukka Moisio and CFO Teemu Kangas-Kärki will present the financial results. The presentation material will be available on the company's website at 3:00 p.m. EET at the latest.

To participate, please dial in 510 minutes before the beginning of the event:

Finland +358 9 2319 5437
Sweden +46 (0) 8 50520424
United Kingdom +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
United States +1 212 999 6659


Passcode: Nokian Tyres

The call can also be listened live via https://nokiantyres.videosync.fi/2022-q3-results.

A recording of the conference call and a transcript will be available on the company's website later.

Further information:
Päivi Antola
SVP, Communications, Investor Relations and Brand
Tel. +358 10 401 7327, IR@nokiantyres.com

Disclaimer

Nokian Tyres plc published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 06:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
