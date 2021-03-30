Log in
Nokian Renkaat Oyj : Decisions of the organizing meeting of Nokian Tyres plc's Board of Directors

03/30/2021 | 10:09am EDT
Tue March 30 05:00 pm 2021 in category Stock exchange releases Decisions of the organizing meeting of Nokian Tyres plc's Board of Directors

Nokian Tyres plc Stock Exchange Release March 30, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

The Board of Directors of Nokian Tyres plc elected today in its organizing meeting the members of the Board's Personnel and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors elected Veronica Lindholm as the Chairman and Jukka Hienonen and Pekka Vauramo as members of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee.

Further, the Board of Directors elected Raimo Lind as the Chairman and Heikki Allonen, Inka Mero and Jouko Pölönen as members of the Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors has assessed the independence of its members and concluded that all members of the Board are independent of the Company and its major shareholders.

Nokian Tyres plc

Päivi Antola
SVP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Investor relations:
ir@nokiantyres.com, tel. +358 10 401 7581

Media enquiries:
media@nokiantyres.com, tel. +358 10 401 7912

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, media and www.nokiantyres.com

Disclaimer

Nokian Tyres plc published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 14:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
