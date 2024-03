Nokian Renkaat Oyj is the leading Scandinavian tire manufacturer. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - manufacture and sales of tires (80.9%): for passenger cars (85.5% of net sales) and for heavy-duty vehicles (14.5%); - distribution of tires (19.1%; Vianor): operating, at the end of 2021, through a network of 1,047 service centers worldwide. At the end of 2021, the group had 3 manufacturing sites located in Finland, Russia and the United States. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Nordics (39.9%), Europe (27.1%), Russia and Asia (19.6%) and Americas (13.4%).