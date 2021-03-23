Log in
Nokian Tyres: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act

03/23/2021 | 03:03am EDT
Tue March 23 08:50 am 2021 in categories Stock exchange releases, Flagging notifications Nokian Tyres: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act

Nokian Tyres plc Stock Exchange Release March 23, 2021 at 8:50 a.m.

Nokian Tyres has received an announcement from BlackRock, Inc. on March 22, 2021, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5. According to the announcement, the total number of Nokian Tyres shares owned by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds fell below level of 5% of the share capital in Nokian Tyres plc, as a result of share transactions concluded on March 19, 2021.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% 138,921,750
Positions of previous notification 4.50% 0.52% 5.02%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009005318 Below 5% Below 5%
SUBTOTAL A Below 5% Below 5%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument

Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US65528V1070) N/A N/A Physical Below 5% Below 5%
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical Below 5% Below 5%
CFD N/A N/A Cash Below 5% Below 5%
SUBTOTAL B Below 5% Below 5%

Nokian Tyres plc

Päivi Antola
SVP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 10 401 7327

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, media and www.nokiantyres.com

Disclaimer

Nokian Tyres plc published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 07:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
