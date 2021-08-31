Nokian Tyres: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act

Nokian Tyres plc Stock Exchange Release August 31, 2021 at 2:40 p.m.

Nokian Tyres has received an announcement from BlackRock, Inc. on August 31, 2021, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5. According to the announcement BlackRock, Inc.'s total holding in Nokian Tyres shares exceeded the level of 5% of the share capital in Nokian Tyres plc, as a result of share transactions concluded on August 30, 2021.

BlackRock, Inc. and its funds held on deal date a total of 7,037,800 Nokian Tyres' shares representing 5.06% of the company's 138,921,750 shares and voting rights.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.99% 0.07% 5.06% 138,921,750 Positions of previous notification Below 5% Below 5% Below 5%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009005318 6,938,626 4.99% SUBTOTAL A 6,938,626 4.99%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights American Depository Receipt (US65528V1070) N/A N/A Physical 54,820 0.03% Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 27,946 0.02% CFD N/A N/A Cash 16,408 0.01% SUBTOTAL B 99,174 0.07%

