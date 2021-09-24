Log in
    TYRES   FI0009005318

NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ

(TYRES)
  Report
Nokian Tyres: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act

09/24/2021 | 07:22am EDT
Fri September 24 02:00 pm 2021 in categories Stock exchange releases, Flagging notifications Nokian Tyres: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act

Nokian Tyres plc Stock Exchange Release September 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Nokian Tyres has received an announcement from BlackRock, Inc. on September 23, 2021, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the announcement BlackRock, Inc.'s total holding in Nokian Tyres shares exceeded the level of 5% of the share capital in Nokian Tyres plc, as a result of share transactions concluded on September 22, 2021.

BlackRock, Inc. and its funds held on deal date a total of 7,055,110 Nokian Tyres' shares representing 5.07% of the company's 138,921,750 shares and voting rights.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.92% 0.15% 5.07% 138,921,750
Positions of previous notification Below 5% Below 5% Below 5%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009005318 6,846,065 4.92%
SUBTOTAL A 6,846,065 4.92%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument 		Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US65528V1070) N/A N/A Physical 54,640 0.03%
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 154,044 0.11%
CFD N/A N/A Cash 361 0.00%
SUBTOTAL B 209,045 0.15%

Nokian Tyres plc

Päivi Antola
SVP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 10 401 7327

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, media and www.nokiantyres.com

Disclaimer

Nokian Tyres plc published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 11:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
