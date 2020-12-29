Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Nokian Renkaat Oyj    TYRES   FI0009005318

NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ

(TYRES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nokian Tyres introduces new flagship products for its winter tire range: NOKIAN HAKKAPELIITTA® 10 utilizes the industry's latest stud technology

12/29/2020 | 03:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tue December 29 10:00 am 2020 in category Product news Nokian Tyres introduces new flagship products for its winter tire range: NOKIAN HAKKAPELIITTA® 10 utilizes the industry's latest stud technology

Nokian Tyresis renewing its comprehensive and versatile range of studded tires. At the beginning of 2021, the world's northernmost tire manufacturer is introducing its new flagship products: the Nokian Hakkapeliitta 10 studded tires for passenger cars and SUVs. A special new introduction into this product family is a dedicated version for electric vehicles and hybrids. For the first time, Nokian Tyres is also introducing a model especially tailored for the Russian market: the Nokian Hakkapeliitta 10p studded tire.

- Nokian Hakkapeliitta winter tires are known as pioneers in safety and eco-friendliness. The next-generation double stud technology in the Nokian Hakkapeliitta 10 is suitable for all winter conditions and offers balanced grip and controlled handling on ice, snow, and bare roads alike. We have also paid special attention to driving comfort. Next-generation winter tires can also be silent, says Head of R&D Olli Seppälä from Nokian Tyres.

- Nokian Hakkapeliitta is the leading winter tire brand in the Nordic countries and Russia. The high-quality Nokian Hakkapeliitta tires utilize the latest technology in the field and they will strongly support our sales and the sales of our customers. We are looking forward to having consumers experience the unique safety and handling characteristics in the coming winters, says Jukka Kasi, SVP of Products & Innovations for Nokian Tyres.

In addition to the Nokian Hakkapeliitta winter tires, Nokian Tyres is also introducing the new studded Nokian Nordman 8 and Nokian Nordman 8 SUV winter tires. The Nokian Nordman product family offers excellent value for money alongside the Nokian Hakkapeliitta tires that represent the top tier of premium tires in terms of performance and safety, and supplements Nokian Tyres' product range for different consumer groups. The key markets for both product families are the Nordic countries, Russia and North America.The new products will start shipping to retailers in spring 2021. The comprehensive size selection will be available to consumers during the winter tire season of fall 2021. More detailed product information and photos of the new winter tires will be released at the turn of January and February.

Further information:

Nokian Tyres plc,

Head of Product Management Marko Saari, tel. +358 10 401 7339,
marko.saari@nokiantyres.com

TwitterI YouTubeI FacebookI LinkedInI Instagram

Disclaimer

Nokian Tyres plc published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 08:12:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ
03:13aNOKIAN TYRES INTRODUCES NEW FLAGSHIP : NOKIAN HAKKAPELIITTA® 10 utilizes the ind..
PU
12/28NOKIAN TYRES : Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market a..
PU
12/24NOKIAN TYRES : Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market
PU
12/17NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ : How to slow down winter tire wear – massive differenc..
PU
12/15NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ : Massive increase in testing capacity and pride of workmansh..
PU
12/11NOKIAN TYRES : Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market a..
PU
12/09NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ : Effective versatility in the most common sizes - the nokian..
AQ
12/09NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ : Effective versatility in the most common sizes – the ..
PU
12/07NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ : Tyres has made a promise to protect the environment - this ..
AQ
12/07NOKIAN TYRES : Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market a..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 348 M 1 650 M 1 650 M
Net income 2020 99,6 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2020 48,8 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,6x
Yield 2020 3,72%
Capitalization 4 039 M 4 935 M 4 944 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,03x
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 4 785
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 25,22 €
Last Close Price 29,22 €
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target -13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jukka Matias Moisio President & Chief Executive Officer
Jukka Hienonen Chairman
Teemu Johannes Kangas-Kärki Chief Financial Officer
Juha Pirhonen Vice President-Research & Development
Frans Westerlund Head-Information Technology & Processes
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ14.01%4 935
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-15.65%23 452
MICHELIN SCA-2.15%22 928
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.77.42%3 284
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED-25.95%2 441
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-33.72%2 415
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ