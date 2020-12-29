Nokian Tyres introduces new flagship products for its winter tire range: NOKIAN HAKKAPELIITTA® 10 utilizes the industry's latest stud technology

Nokian Tyres is renewing its comprehensive and versatile range of studded tires. At the beginning of 2021, the world's northernmost tire manufacturer is introducing its new flagship products: the Nokian Hakkapeliitta 10 studded tires for passenger cars and SUVs. A special new introduction into this product family is a dedicated version for electric vehicles and hybrids. For the first time, Nokian Tyres is also introducing a model especially tailored for the Russian market: the Nokian Hakkapeliitta 10p studded tire.



- Nokian Hakkapeliitta winter tires are known as pioneers in safety and eco-friendliness . The next-generation double stud technology in the Nokian Hakkapeliitta 10 is suitable for all winter conditions and offers balanced grip and controlled handling on ice, snow, and bare roads alike. We have also paid special attention to driving comfort. Next-generation winter tires can also be silent, says Head of R&D Olli Seppälä from Nokian Tyres.



- Nokian Hakkapeliitta is the leading winter tire brand in the Nordic countries and Russia. The high-quality Nokian Hakkapeliitta tires utilize the latest technology in the field and they will strongly support our sales and the sales of our customers. We are looking forward to having consumers experience the unique safety and handling characteristics in the coming winters, says Jukka Kasi, SVP of Products & Innovations for Nokian Tyres.



In addition to the Nokian Hakkapeliitta winter tires, Nokian Tyres is also introducing the new studded Nokian Nordman 8 and Nokian Nordman 8 SUV winter tires. The Nokian Nordman product family offers excellent value for money alongside the Nokian Hakkapeliitta tires that represent the top tier of premium tires in terms of performance and safety, and supplements Nokian Tyres' product range for different consumer groups. The key markets for both product families are the Nordic countries, Russia and North America.The new products will start shipping to retailers in spring 2021. The comprehensive size selection will be available to consumers during the winter tire season of fall 2021. More detailed product information and photos of the new winter tires will be released at the turn of January and February.



