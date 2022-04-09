Log in
    TYRES   FI0009005318

NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ

(TYRES)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04/08 11:29:39 am EDT
13.55 EUR   +1.04%
04/08NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ : Tyres' update on the war in Ukraine
PU
04/06NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ : Corporate Sustainability Report 2021
PU
04/04Special needs, special tires - Nokian Tyres extends its truck and bus range with three new products
AQ
Nokian Tyres plc: EU banning tire imports from Russia to the EU

04/09/2022 | 12:49am EDT
Sat April 9 07:45 am 2022 in category Company news Nokian Tyres plc: EU banning tire imports from Russia to the EU

Nokian Tyres plc Company Release April 9, 2022, at 7:45 a.m.

Nokian Tyres plc has received information that the EU has announced new sanctions against Russia, including a ban on tire imports from Russia to the EU. We are currently studying the newly imposed sanctions in detail, and we continue to implement our contingency plans. As we communicated on March 30, 2022, Nokian Tyres plc is expediting its plans to invest in new production capacity in Europe.

We continue to increase production capacity at our factories in Nokia, Finland and Dayton, USA. The Heavy Tyres business of Nokian Tyres plc is not impacted by the ban to import tires from Russia to the EU, as all Nokian Tyres' heavy tires are produced in Finland.

Nokian Tyres plc

Päivi Antola, tel. +358 10 401 7327
SVP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Investor relations:
IR@nokiantyres.com

Media enquiries:
media@nokiantyres.com

Distribution: Media and www.nokiantyres.com

Disclaimer

Nokian Tyres plc published this content on 09 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 04:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 731 M 1 883 M 1 883 M
Net income 2022 210 M 228 M 228 M
Net cash 2022 74,4 M 81,0 M 81,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,58x
Yield 2022 9,15%
Capitalization 1 873 M 2 037 M 2 037 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 4 915
Free-Float 89,4%
Managers and Directors
Jukka Matias Moisio President & Chief Executive Officer
Teemu Johannes Kangas-Kärki Chief Financial Officer
Jukka Hienonen Chairman
Juha Pirhonen Vice President-Research & Development
Frans Westerlund Head-Information Technology & Processes
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-59.73%2 037
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-8.26%25 774
MICHELIN (CGDE)-19.46%22 601
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-34.82%4 518
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-39.82%3 587
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-8.43%3 341