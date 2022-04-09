Nokian Tyres plc: EU banning tire imports from Russia to the EU

Nokian Tyres plc Company Release April 9, 2022, at 7:45 a.m.

Nokian Tyres plc has received information that the EU has announced new sanctions against Russia, including a ban on tire imports from Russia to the EU. We are currently studying the newly imposed sanctions in detail, and we continue to implement our contingency plans. As we communicated on March 30, 2022, Nokian Tyres plc is expediting its plans to invest in new production capacity in Europe.

We continue to increase production capacity at our factories in Nokia, Finland and Dayton, USA. The Heavy Tyres business of Nokian Tyres plc is not impacted by the ban to import tires from Russia to the EU, as all Nokian Tyres' heavy tires are produced in Finland.

