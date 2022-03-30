Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Nokian Renkaat Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TYRES   FI0009005318

NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ

(TYRES)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/30 11:18:54 am EDT
15.45 EUR   -6.03%
10:59aNokian Tyres scales down dividend proposal
RE
09:17aNokian Tyres Board More Than Halves Proposed FY21 Dividend Amid Ukraine Uncertainty
MT
09:13aNOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ : Tyres' update on the war in Ukraine
PU
Nokian Tyres scales down dividend proposal

03/30/2022 | 10:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nokian tyres are stored at a tyre centre and shop in Moscow

(Reuters) - Nokian Tyres has cut its dividend proposal for 2021, the Finnish tyre maker said on Wednesday, citing uncertainty caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The company, which produces about 80% of its output in Russia, proposed a dividend of 0.55 euros per share, down from the 1.32 euros flagged previously.

The conflict in Ukraine has caused high uncertainty related to Nokian's operational environment and manufacturing capacity, the company said.

Nokian also plans to "expedite" new production capacity in Europe, it said without elaborating.

Inderes analyst Joonas Koerkiakoski said the decision to reduce the proposed dividend was to be expected.

After Russia sent its troops into Ukraine, Nokian shifted part of its production from Russia to Finland and the United States ahead of possible sanctions.

The company also scrapped its full-year guidance, citing a slump in the value of the Russian rouble and disruptions to the Russian payment system.

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDERES OYJ -2.49% 41.1 Delayed Quote.12.40%
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ -5.93% 15.47 Delayed Quote.-50.62%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -5.61% 84 Delayed Quote.27.77%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 741 M 1 933 M 1 933 M
Net income 2022 223 M 248 M 248 M
Net cash 2022 91,5 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 8,35%
Capitalization 2 273 M 2 523 M 2 523 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 4 915
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 16,45 €
Average target price 24,26 €
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jukka Matias Moisio President & Chief Executive Officer
Teemu Johannes Kangas-Kärki Chief Financial Officer
Jukka Hienonen Chairman
Juha Pirhonen Vice President-Research & Development
Frans Westerlund Head-Information Technology & Processes
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-50.62%2 523
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-5.13%26 942
MICHELIN (CGDE)-11.97%25 148
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-37.19%4 276
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-30.39%4 184
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-6.93%3 421