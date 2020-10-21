Nolato : launches new brand identity and logo

In September, Nolato acquired the North American group GW Plastics, the largest acquisition to date in Nolato's more than 80-year history. Following the acquisition, Nolato has a solid global position on the three key continents of Asia, Europe and North America. We are marking the symbolic significance of this moment with a new logo, featuring distinct elements from both companies.

'Over the past decade Nolato has progressed from being a component supplier with sales of around SEK 3 billion 10 years ago to becoming a global solutions provider with annual sales of more than SEK 10 billion. We have continually advanced our market positions by offering customers end-to-end solutions with input from all three of our business areas,' said Nolato President and CEO Christer Wahlquist.

The new brand identity will start being implemented from October 23, with a gradual roll-out over the next quarter to both digital and physical settings.

Nolato is a Swedish group with operations in Europe, Asia and North America. We develop and manufacture products in polymer materials such as plastic, silicone and TPE for leading customers within medical technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene and other selected industrial sectors. Nolato's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Large Cap segment, where they are included in the Industrials sector.

