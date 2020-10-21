Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Nolato AB (publ)    NOLA B   SE0000109811

NOLATO AB (PUBL)

(NOLA B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nolato : launches new brand identity and logo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 07:35am EDT

In September, Nolato acquired the North American group GW Plastics, the largest acquisition to date in Nolato's more than 80-year history. Following the acquisition, Nolato has a solid global position on the three key continents of Asia, Europe and North America. We are marking the symbolic significance of this moment with a new logo, featuring distinct elements from both companies.

'Over the past decade Nolato has progressed from being a component supplier with sales of around SEK 3 billion 10 years ago to becoming a global solutions provider with annual sales of more than SEK 10 billion. We have continually advanced our market positions by offering customers end-to-end solutions with input from all three of our business areas,' said Nolato President and CEO Christer Wahlquist.

The new brand identity will start being implemented from October 23, with a gradual roll-out over the next quarter to both digital and physical settings.

------
For further information, please contact:
Christer Wahlquist, President and CEO, +46 (0)705 804848
Per-Ola Holmström, CFO, +46 (0)705 763340

Nolato is a Swedish group with operations in Europe, Asia and North America. We develop and manufacture products in polymer materials such as plastic, silicone and TPE for leading customers within medical technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene and other selected industrial sectors. Nolato's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Large Cap segment, where they are included in the Industrials sector.

www.nolato.com

Disclaimer

Nolato AB published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 11:34:15 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NOLATO AB (PUBL)
07:35aNOLATO : launches new brand identity and logo
PU
10/19NOLATO : Invitation to Nolato's Q3 interim report audiocast conference call on 2..
PU
10/19NOLATO : Invitation to Nolato's Q3 interim report audiocast conference call on 2..
AQ
09/30NOLATO : New number of shares and votes in Nolato AB (publ)
AQ
09/08NOLATO : management increases shareholding in the company
PU
09/08NOLATO : management increases shareholding in the company
AQ
09/01NOLATO : completes acquisition of US-based GW Plastics
AQ
08/06NOLATO PUBL : Polymer group Nolato buys U.S. medtech firm for 2 billion SEK
RE
08/06NOLATO PUBL : acquires US-based medtech manufacturer with annual sales of approx..
AQ
07/17NOLATO Q2 2020 : Significant sales growth and good earnings performance by the G..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 413 M 1 077 M 1 077 M
Net income 2020 770 M 88,1 M 88,1 M
Net Debt 2020 937 M 107 M 107 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,1x
Yield 2020 1,82%
Capitalization 23 419 M 2 675 M 2 678 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,59x
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 6 118
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart NOLATO AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Nolato AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOLATO AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 861,67 SEK
Last Close Price 876,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target 1,03%
Spread / Average Target -1,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christer Wahlquist President & Chief Executive Officer
Knut Fredrik Jochum Arp Chairman
Per-Ola Holmström Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sven Lars-Åke Rydh Independent Director
Björn Jacobsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOLATO AB (PUBL)59.27%2 675
HEXAGON AB29.87%28 624
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED8.59%25 365
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-2.82%18 501
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION15.42%15 726
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED93.04%12 795
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group