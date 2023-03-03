Advanced search
Nomad Foods Annual Report Available to Shareholders

03/03/2023 | 10:17am EST
FELTHAM, England, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), announced today that its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Report"), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 23, 2023, can be accessed through the Investors – SEC filings link on its website, www.nomadfoods.com, as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Company's Annual Report, free of charge, by contacting the Company at Nomad Foods, No. 1 New Square, Bedfont Lakes Business Park, Feltham, Middlesex TW14 8HA, Attention: Investor Relations. If shareholders prefer, they can also request a hard copy by emailing investors@nomadfoods.com.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds EyeFindusigloLedo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

Nomad Foods Contact
Investor Relations Contact

Anthony Bucalo 
Nomad Foods Limited 
+1-914-907-8724

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nomad-foods-annual-report-available-to-shareholders-301762201.html

SOURCE Nomad Foods Limited


© PRNewswire 2023
