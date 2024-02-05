Nomad Foods Limited announced that it has repriced its existing EUR denominated Term Loan B of EUR 130 million principal due 2029 (the "Term Loan"). The closing of the repricing of the Term Loan occurred on February 2, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. Following the closing, the margin on the Term Loan will be reduced by 75 basis points to EURIBOR + 2.75%, which is expected to result in approximately EUR1 million of annual cash interest savings.

There are no changes to the maturity of the Term Loan as a result of this repricing.