Initiate 2024 Adjusted EPS guidance of €1.75-€1.80 per share, representing 9-12% growth

Company to report fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, February 29, 2024

FELTHAM, England, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that management will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference on February 22, 2024 at 4:00pm EST. In advance of its presentation, the Company is providing an update on year-end 2023 results and initial guidance for full year 2024.

Financial Update and Management Comments

Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods' Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased with our continued momentum in the fourth quarter as we closed a difficult year and remain well-positioned to deliver another year of attractive growth in 2024. We expect to end 2023 with revenues in line with our previous guidance of mid-single digit organic growth, while full year Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Adjusted Cash Flow conversion are expected to be above our previous guidance of €1.57- €1.60, €250 million, and 90% - 95%, respectively. Our full year adjusted EBITDA is expected to be modestly above current consensus estimates."

"Our recent announcement of the initiation of a quarterly dividend further highlights the quality and resilience of our business and our confidence in our ability to generate significant cash flows and sustainable, long-term growth."

He continued, "I am proud of our uninterrupted track record of top-tier growth and even more excited about our accelerated growth outlook. As we look ahead to 2024, we expect our full year revenues to increase by 3%-4%. Our volume and market share trends continue to improve sequentially and we expect to deliver positive volume and share growth in 2024. We expect our 2024 adjusted EBITDA to increase by 4%-6%, while our adjusted EPS is expected to increase by 9%-12% to €1.75-€1.80 per share. We remain focused on generating strong cash flows and expect full year adjusted cash conversion in the 90% - 95% range," concluded Descheemaeker.

CAGNY Presentation Webcast

As previously announced, the Company is scheduled to present tomorrow at 4:00pm EST at the 2024 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference. Participants can access the CAGNY presentation directly on Nomad Foods' website at http://www.nomadfoods.com under Investor Relations or by using the following link:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1654529&tp_key=a8d52daacb

Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

The Company expects to release its full results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 on Thursday, February 29, 2024. The Company does not plan to release preliminary financial information on an ongoing basis.

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. GMT (8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial +1-877-451-6152 from North America. International callers can dial +1-201-389-0879.

Additionally, there will be a presentation to accompany the conference call and the call is being webcast. Both can be accessed at the Nomad Foods website at www.nomadfoods.com under Investor Relations. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for two weeks following the event and can be accessed by listeners in North America by dialing +1-844-512-2921 and by international listeners by dialing +1-412-317-6671; the replay pin number is 13744170.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

