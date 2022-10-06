Nomad Foods : Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nomad Foods Limited - Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call, August 10, 2022
C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S
Anthony Bucalo, Head of Investor Relations
Stéfan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer
Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
Andrew Lazar, Barclays
Jason English, Goldman Sachs
Robert Moskow, Credit Suisse
Steve Powers, Deutsche Bank
John Baumgartner, Mizuho Securities
Cody Ross, UBS
Daniel Moore, CJS Securities
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Nomad Foods' Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.
After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note that this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Anthony Bucalo, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Anthony Bucalo
Hello and welcome to the Nomad Foods' second quarter 2022 earnings call.
I am Anthony Bucalo, Head of Investor Relations, and I am joined on the call by Stéfan Descheemaeker, our CEO, and Samy Zekhout, our CFO.
Nomad Foods Limited - Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call, August 10, 2022
Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2 of our presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements that are based on our view of the Company's prospects, expectations, and intentions at this time. Actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties which are discussed in our press release, our filings with the SEC, and this slide in our investor presentation which includes cautionary language.
We will also discuss non-IFRS financial measures during the call today. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered a replacement for and should be read together with our IFRS results. Users can find the IFRS to non-IFRS reconciliations within our earnings release and in the appendices at the end of the slide presentation available on our website.
Please note that certain financial information within this presentation represents adjusted figures for 2021 and 2022. All adjusted figures have been adjusted for exceptional items, acquisition-related,share-based payment and related expenses, as well as non-cash FX gains or losses. Unless otherwise noted, all comments from hereon will refer to those adjusted numbers.
With that, I will hand you to over to Stefan.
Stéfan Descheemaeker
Thank you Tony.
Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us on the call today. We're pleased to review our results for the quarter.
We performed well in Q2 despite difficult macro conditions across Europe. We began the year already addressing the inflationary environment and we adapted quickly to meet additional challenges brought on by the Ukraine war, both inflationary and otherwise. We're encouraged by the resilience of our brands, our people, our consumers, and our customers.
Our revenues grew 17% while our organic sales strength improved sequentially from Q1. Our value share was stable while we passed price increases to mitigate cost inflation. Our supply chain provided excellent service to our customers with fill rates improving materially in the half year. Year-to-date, service levels have improved 160 basis points. We will continue making crucial supply chain improvements while integrating and introducing new products to further drive organic growth in our newly acquired Adriatic business.
We are now through the most challenging period of the year on input costs and we have covered nearly all of our raw material costs for 2022. Additionally, we have worked effectively with our retail partners to set our pricing at levels that address input cost increases and achieve gross margins, which will allow us to appropriately support our brands. As a result, we expect our business performance to improve materially as the year goes on.
As all of you know, Nomad has been navigating an extraordinary environment that includes high consumer uncertainty, inflation, as well as the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. The normal cadence of our business will be to have price discussions annually with our retail partners, executing the increases in Q1, but given the rapid change in input costs, our pricing actions have become far more dynamic given the realities of the dramatic cost inflation.
As we pass price increases this year, we expect pricing to fully offset volume declines, leading to low single-digit organic sales growth for the year, which we see as a relatively good outcome and a testament to the strength of our brands.
Nomad Foods Limited - Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call, August 10, 2022
We believe further price increases will be necessary to recoup cost inflation and maintain our margins. This should allow us to exit the year with the gross margins and cash flow appropriate to maintain the proper investment in our business.
With that, I'd like to recap our second quarter key financial metrics, beginning with reported revenues of €687 million, which increased by 17%, driven primarily by the first-year inclusion of our newly acquired Adriatic business. Organic revenue declined by 3.2%, a sequential improvement from Q1 but still reflecting the lingering impact of COVID lockdown comparisons and category weakness across Europe.
We delivered an adjusted gross margin of 28.2%, 260 basis points lower year-on-year, reflecting soft organic sales and higher raw material costs. Adjusted EBITDA of €127 million represents a 3% increase compared to last year as higher input costs offset other positive factors. Finally, adjusted EPS was €0.40 per share, flat year-on-year.
Turning to Slide 4, our 17% revenue growth benefited from strong ice cream sales in the Adriatic region while we realized 2.5% net pricing for the Company in the quarter. In July, we saw a recovery in organic sales strength as our pricing was delivered to the market and we lapped more normalized results.
Q2 represented the most unfavorable mismatch of price and cost for this year and this weighted on our margins, but we are now turning this favorably. As we discussed in Q1, there is always a time lag between COGS increases, which are linear, and our price increases to the retailer, which are staggered. We are now better matching our pricing to total inflation, and we are maintaining our dialog with retailers about further price initiatives which will recover our gross margin towards long-term average levels. Additionally, we have good visibility on cost as we are more than 95% covered for the rest of the year, up from 85% in Q1. On energy, we are covered for this year and well covered for 2023.
In H1, we landed our pricing in the market. In a dynamic pricing environment, our overall value share was stable while we gained 60 basis points in must-win battles. Our must-win battles are in the categories and markets where we define our success, and we are pleased with this performance. When looking at the challenging consumer environment, high inflation as well as the consequences of the Ukraine war across Europe, we are taking a more conservative posture.
As a result, we are amending our adjusted EPS guidance range for 2022 to €1.65 to €1.71 from our previous €1.71 to €1.75. This represents high single-digit growth. Longer term, our business strategy is on track and we are confident we are still on plan to deliver our 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of €2.30.
Turning to Slide 5, Nomad is a Company that is always learning and evolving through new challenges. We have done this as an organization many times. As we discussed at the top of our remarks, the war in Ukraine exacerbated the already rising inflation in Europe and disrupted global supply chains, especially in agriculture and energy. We adapted quickly and in Q2, we accelerated our fish diversification strategy, grew Green Cuisine, and moved quickly to fully integrate our rapidly growing Adriatic unit.
First, we are aggressively de-risking our fish supply. We had plans to address this issue before the war, but we have picked up the pace in Q2 as the volatile global macro environment is threatening fish supplies. We are securing new sources of farmed fish as well as adding geographic sources and species to augment our current supply. We remain committed to sustainability and we are staying within MSC and ASC guardrails in these plans.
Second, Green Cuisine had a strong half year with mid-single-digit organic growth despite negative headwinds in the category. Green Cuisine has grown market share nearly 300 basis points in the trailing
Nomad Foods Limited - Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call, August 10, 2022
52 weeks. In Q2, Green Cuisine won multiple trade awards in the U.K. and one in Italy. We recently launched an advertising campaign in the U.K. which is being well-received by consumers and retailers.
Finally, Q2 sales growth in our newly acquired Adriatic business was well ahead of plan with strong volumes in Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. In May, ice cream sales had a good early start to the season and benefited from historically high temperatures. Food service was strong as COVID restrictions were lifted and traffic returned to restaurants, bars, and hotels on the coast. Our integration is ahead of schedule and we are excited about the future of this new acquisition.
With that, I will turn the remarks over to Samy. Samy?
Samy Zekhout
Thank you, Stéfan, and thank you all for your participation on the call today.
Turning to Slide 6, I will provide more detail on our key second quarter operating highlights. We reported revenues of €697 million in the second quarter, a growth of 17% year-on-year, driven primarily by the acquisition of our Adriatic business. As a reminder, that transaction was finalized in September 2021 and will become fully integrated into our organic numbers in Q4. Second quarter revenues also had a small benefit from favorable FX. These revenue components were offset by a 3.2% decline in organic revenues due mostly to lockdown comparisons and a generally weak performance across the category.
Gross margins were 28.2% during the second quarter, reflecting a 260-basis point decline versus last year. The inclusion of the Adriatic, whose gross margins are seasonally higher at this time of the year, helped offset gross margin pressure.
Moving to the rest of the P&L, second quarter COGS increased 21.4%, an increase of €88 million versus last year. Our adjusted gross profit grew 7.2% to €197 million. Adjusted operating expense of €92 million was up 19% year-over-year. This rise in operating expense was due exclusively to the inclusion of the Adriatic division in our numbers. As a percentage of sales, operating expense was 13.2% this quarter versus 12.9% last year, an increase of 30 basis points.
Our EBITDA and EPS performances were impacted negatively by the rapid rise in input costs. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of €127 million was up 3% versus last year and our adjusted EPS of €0.40 was flat.
Turning to cash flow on Slide 7, we generated €36 million of adjusted free cash flow in the half year, equating to 25% adjusted free cash flow conversion. This is below last year, due mostly to a build-up of raw material inventories as well as the inclusion of a seasonal working capital outflow of the Adriatic business which was not in the (inaudible). Change in working capital was €125 million use of cash, up sharply from last year as we built raw material inventories in anticipation of possible shortages. We believe this was prudent considering the disruption risk in the raw material market. The inclusion of the Adriatic also impacted this result.
Capex of €34 million was flat versus a year ago. As we mentioned in Q1, we do expect higher Capex for the year as we support strategic investment decisions and incorporate the Adriatic into our broader spending plan. Change in cash tax decreased €6 million to €25 million, while cash interest was stable at €38 million. We expect to deliver improving free cash flows through this year but with delivery weighted heavily towards Q4; however, the combination of stepped-up Capex, higher raw material inventories, and the first-year implementation of the E.U.'s Unfair Trading Practice directive, we delivered short of our typical 90% to 100% long-term conversion target.
