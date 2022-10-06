Nomad Foods : Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation Transcript

We believe further price increases will be necessary to recoup cost inflation and maintain our margins. This should allow us to exit the year with the gross margins and cash flow appropriate to maintain the proper investment in our business.

With that, I'd like to recap our second quarter key financial metrics, beginning with reported revenues of €687 million, which increased by 17%, driven primarily by the first-year inclusion of our newly acquired Adriatic business. Organic revenue declined by 3.2%, a sequential improvement from Q1 but still reflecting the lingering impact of COVID lockdown comparisons and category weakness across Europe.

We delivered an adjusted gross margin of 28.2%, 260 basis points lower year-on-year, reflecting soft organic sales and higher raw material costs. Adjusted EBITDA of €127 million represents a 3% increase compared to last year as higher input costs offset other positive factors. Finally, adjusted EPS was €0.40 per share, flat year-on-year.

Turning to Slide 4, our 17% revenue growth benefited from strong ice cream sales in the Adriatic region while we realized 2.5% net pricing for the Company in the quarter. In July, we saw a recovery in organic sales strength as our pricing was delivered to the market and we lapped more normalized results.

Q2 represented the most unfavorable mismatch of price and cost for this year and this weighted on our margins, but we are now turning this favorably. As we discussed in Q1, there is always a time lag between COGS increases, which are linear, and our price increases to the retailer, which are staggered. We are now better matching our pricing to total inflation, and we are maintaining our dialog with retailers about further price initiatives which will recover our gross margin towards long-term average levels. Additionally, we have good visibility on cost as we are more than 95% covered for the rest of the year, up from 85% in Q1. On energy, we are covered for this year and well covered for 2023.

In H1, we landed our pricing in the market. In a dynamic pricing environment, our overall value share was stable while we gained 60 basis points in must-win battles. Our must-win battles are in the categories and markets where we define our success, and we are pleased with this performance. When looking at the challenging consumer environment, high inflation as well as the consequences of the Ukraine war across Europe, we are taking a more conservative posture.

As a result, we are amending our adjusted EPS guidance range for 2022 to €1.65 to €1.71 from our previous €1.71 to €1.75. This represents high single-digit growth. Longer term, our business strategy is on track and we are confident we are still on plan to deliver our 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of €2.30.

Turning to Slide 5, Nomad is a Company that is always learning and evolving through new challenges. We have done this as an organization many times. As we discussed at the top of our remarks, the war in Ukraine exacerbated the already rising inflation in Europe and disrupted global supply chains, especially in agriculture and energy. We adapted quickly and in Q2, we accelerated our fish diversification strategy, grew Green Cuisine, and moved quickly to fully integrate our rapidly growing Adriatic unit.

First, we are aggressively de-risking our fish supply. We had plans to address this issue before the war, but we have picked up the pace in Q2 as the volatile global macro environment is threatening fish supplies. We are securing new sources of farmed fish as well as adding geographic sources and species to augment our current supply. We remain committed to sustainability and we are staying within MSC and ASC guardrails in these plans.

Second, Green Cuisine had a strong half year with mid-single-digit organic growth despite negative headwinds in the category. Green Cuisine has grown market share nearly 300 basis points in the trailing

