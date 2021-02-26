Nomad Foods : Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nomad Foods Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2021

Taposh Bari, Head, Investor Relations

Stefan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer

Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Olsen, UBS Investment Bank

William Chappell, Truist Securities

Peter Lukas, CJS Securities

Good day, and welcome to Nomad Foods Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Taposh Bari, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Taposh Bari

Thank you for joining us to review our fourth quarter 2020 earnings results. With me on the call today are Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Descheemaeker, and Chief Financial Officer, Samy Zekhout.

This conference call may make forward-looking statements that are based on our view of the Company's prospects, expectations and intentions at this time, including consideration related to the impact of COVID-19. Actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties, which are discussed in our press release, our filings with the SEC, and this slide in our investor presentation, which includes cautionary language.

We will also discuss non-IFRS financial measures during the call today. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered a replacement for and should be read together with IFRS results.

Please note that certain financial information within this presentation represents adjusted figures for 2019 and 2020. All adjusted figures have been adjusted for exceptional items, acquisition-related, share-based payment and related expenses, as well as noncash foreign exchange gains or losses. And all comments from hereon will refer to those adjusted numbers.

With that, I will hand the call over to Stefan.

Stefan Descheemaeker

Thank you, Taposh, and thank you all for your participation on the call today. I hope you and your loved ones continue to stay safe during these unprecedented times. It has been nearly a full year since our lives changed following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. At Nomad, our entire organization has risen to the challenge of supplying Europe with our iconic brands while ensuring the health and safety of our employees.

As you may have seen, we reported our fourth quarter and full year 2020 results this morning. Consistent with our announcement at CAGNY last week, we ended the year on a very strong note with Q4 results ahead of our prior expectations across all key metrics. Here are the headlines for the fourth quarter.

Organic revenue growth of 9.5% driven by an 8.6% increase in volume and mix and a 0.9% increase in price. We achieved 160 basis points of gross margin expansion to 31.5%, marking our strongest quarterly gross margin rate in over two years. Adjusted EBITDA of €119 million and adjusted EPS growth of 19% to €0.38 per share.

Here you see the financial highlights for the full year 2020. For illustrative purposes, we're showing these figures in both euros and U.S. dollars, the currency in which our stock trades. Overall, an incredible year of performance as we completed our fourth consecutive year of organic revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS growth.

Turning now to the highlights of the quarter and the year. As I mentioned, organic revenues grew 9.5% during Q4, ahead of our recently updated guidance of high single-digit growth. We were pleased to end the year on a strong note as demand for frozen foods began to accelerate in late October. That momentum built throughout the quarter and has carried over into 2021. We continue to see broad-based strength across our portfolio with fish fingers, coated fish, poultry and plant protein among the strongest performing subcategories.

We've managed the business by focusing on both long- and short-term priorities throughout 2020. A great example is our strategic decision to allocate €10 million of investments behind Green Cuisine, our core

and new consumer retention. Most of these investments were deployed during the fourth quarter, resulting in a 30% increase in A&P spend year-on-year.

Near term, we dedicated a lot of our energy in chasing demand and fulfilling orders to the best of our ability and converting strong profits into free cash. And as you see in our results, I'm pleased to say that we generated €345 million of adjusted free cash flow in 2020, an all-time record and nearly €120 million

higher versus the prior year.

Our strong operational performance in 2020 was complemented by a series of capital allocation actions.

We initiated a $300 million share buyback program in March 2020, at the onset of COVID-19, and were quick to repurchase a significant amount of our stock under $17 per share. We followed that up by tendering nearly 500 million of our stock in September. In aggregate, we repurchased over €600 million of

our stock, resulting in a significant reduction in our share count as we enter 2021.

We have also been active on the M&A front. At the time of our tender offer announcement in August, we clearly articulated our focus and priority on the European frozen food acquisitions, where we believe we have a strategic advantage. Since then, we successfully completed the acquisition of Findus Switzerland, which further expands our European geographic footprint. And just last month, we entered into exclusive discussions with the Fortenova Group to acquire their frozen food portfolio. This is a business with strong brand positioning and a significant operational footprint across the Balkan region. We're making good progress in the Fortenova process, and look forward to updating you in the coming weeks.

So that was the past, an unprecedented 2020 that many of us will never forget. And for us at Nomad, our fourth consecutive year of sustained robust financial performance. And as you can see here, we plan to continue building on our strong foundation and momentum by growing our top and bottom line again in 2021. As Samy will outline in his remarks, we have a strong set of plans that will underpin our ability to achieve what will be another exciting year for Nomad Foods.

Before I conclude, I'd like to remind you why we are as excited as ever in the growth prospects of our Company in both the near and long term. Here, you see our three pillars of growth.

First, our core portfolio, which is anchored in frozen fish and vegetables. COVID or not, these are growth categories that are aligned with a more nutritious diet and a more sustainable food system. Demand for these categories have been growing for years. COVID, which introduced millions of new consumers into our portfolio last year, has only accelerated that movement. We have brands that are local jewels across Europe, and thanks to the support of our R&D and marketing teams, remain as relevant as ever with today's consumers.

Second is our commitment to breakthrough innovation with Green Cuisine. This is a business that we have taken from €0 to €30 million in less than two years. And we won't stop there. We have plans to grow revenues to over €100 million by the end of next year. As we presented at CAGNY last week, Green

Cuisine is now in all of our markets, and was Europe's fastest-growing frozen meat-free brand in 2020.

We're developing fantastic new products across a variety of need states and seeing strong response from retailers and consumers.

And third, our efforts around M&A as we complemented our core with strategic acquisitions into new geographies, categories and channels.

Putting it all together, we have the white space opportunities to continue to generate top-tier performance in the packaged food space in 2021 and beyond.

And with that, I will hand it over to Samy to discuss the results in more detail and outline our guidance for the coming year. Samy?

Samy Zekhout

Thank you, Stefan, and thank you all for your participation on the call today.

Turning to Slide 8. I will provide more detail on our key fourth quarter operating metrics, beginning with revenues, which increased 4.7% to €658 million, driven by 9.5% organic revenue growth. As expected,

this was offset by 3.2% relating to a calendar shift and 1.6% of foreign exchange translation. Organic revenue growth exceeded our prior expectations and was once again driven by our branded retail portfolio, which grew 12% during the fourth quarter.

Growth continues to be most pronounced within our core products, namely fish fingers and coated fish, where demand is particularly robust. Strong growth in our branded retail business was offset by our non-branded channels, which represent approximately 10% of sales. Specifically, we experienced mid single-digit growth in private label sales and nearly 30% declines in foodservice due to the impact of restricted movements across Europe.

Our gross margins expanded 160 basis points to 31.5% during the fourth quarter, reflecting favorable mix, pricing and promotions. Moving down to the rest of the P&L, adjusted operating expenses increased 15% year-over-year. This includes a significant increase in A&P, which grew 30% or €10 million versus the prior year. You may recall our decision to allocate part of our incremental profits in 2020 towards strategic investments. Most of this investment was indeed deployed during the fourth quarter.