WOKING, England - May 15, 2024 - Nomad Foods, Europe's leading frozen food company, has today released its seventh annual sustainability report, providing updates on progress during the period January to December 2023.

The company's sustainability strategy, 'Appetite for a Better World', is built around three pillars: Better Sourcing, Better Nutrition and Better Operations, supported by time bound targets aligned to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Nomad Foods' new report shows that the company is making good progress against its core commitments, particularly in areas such as sourcing and nutrition.

Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods' Chief Executive Officer, said, "100 years ago, Clarence Birdseye invented the flash-freezing process and created a new industry. Since then, frozen food has played a critical role in bringing great tasting, nutritious, convenient, sustainably sourced and affordable food to consumers, while minimising waste.

"Our iconic brands pioneered the frozen food category and have been at the heart of family life for generations. We want them to remain favourites for generations to come and that's why building a business that is resilient for the long-term is our collective priority. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved in 2023 across our key sustainability metrics, particularly the significant progress we have made in our two largest product categories - fish and vegetables - and on nutrition.

"As pressure to address the global food system's contribution to climate change and its societal impacts intensifies, I remain confident that frozen food can be a key part of the solution."

2023 Impact Report Highlights

Better Nutrition

Nomad Foods has an important role to play, as part of the food industry, to promote healthy diets and lifestyles and provide affordable, nutritious food. In 2023, Nomad Foods continued to increase sales from products considered as Healthier Meal Choices (HMCs), with 93.9% of net sales coming from HMC products.

Product launches, renovations and rollouts to new markets are crucial opportunities to drive nutritional improvement. In 2023, 94% of all new product innovations were HMCs and one standout example of nutritional improvement included in the report is Goodfella's pizza. At the end of 2023, 100% of the Goodfella's pizza range was a HMC, up from 85% in 2022. This means that 100% of Goodfella's pizzas are now compliant with the UK government's 2024 maximum salt targets and are classified as non-HFSS (not high in fat, salt, sugar)2.

Additionally, the Goodfella's range includes new pizza variants which provide less than 600 calories per serving.

Due to its strong overall performance on nutrition Nomad Foods received a 100% Health and Nutrition score on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 5th consecutive year.3

BetterSourcing

In 2023, 99.5% of Nomad Foods' sourced fish and seafood volume was MSC or ASC certified, an increase of 0.6 percentage points from 2022. This puts Nomad Foods on track to achieve its goal of sourcing 100% of fish and seafood from sustainable fishing or responsible farming by the end of 2025, with several individual markets already at 100%. 4

Through its brands, Nomad Foods has worked with the MSC since it was founded over 25 years ago and is now the largest branded producer of MSC-certified and labelled fish and seafood globally, with 98.2% of its wild capture fish and seafood sales volume now certified and labelled.

Nomad Foods is also making good progress against its target to source 100% of vegetables, potatoes, fruit, and herbs though sustainable farming practices by the end of 2025. In 2023, 92.3% of agricultural suppliers achieved a score of silver or above on the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform (SAI Platform)Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA), an increase of 1.5 percentage points from 2022.5

Better Operations

In 2021, Nomad Foods announced plans to significantly reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions in line with targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

In 2023, Nomad Foods reduced the absolute emissions of its legacy business6 by 34.9% and emissions intensity by 28.6% from a 2019 baseline. This progress means it has already met the SBTi approved target to reduce absolute emissions by 25% by 2025. In addition, across the entire Nomad Foods Group, including recent acquisitions, carbon footprint was reduced by 13.8% and emissions intensity by 5.1% in 2023.

Recognising that Scope 3 emissions account for over 90% of its carbon footprint, as part of its roadmap to net zero, Nomad Foods has committed to ensuring that the top 75% of suppliers by absolute emissions volume develop their own science-based targets by 2025. As of the end of 2023, 19.1% have set validated targets, while a further 19.0% have committed to do so.

Nomad Foods also embarked on a landmark study in 2023 to explore the potential to store frozen food at higher temperatures instead of the industry standard of -18°C (-0.4°F). Working with Campden BRI, a leading food science and technology organisation, it investigated the impact of higher temperatures on the quality of a selection of products and the energy consumption required for storage. The study showed that increasing the temperature to -15°C (5°F) caused no significant changes to the products tested and resulted in a 10-11% energy consumption reduction. Nomad Foods is now sharing the results with key industry stakeholders to explore opportunities to deliver a step change in energy usage across the frozen value chain.7

Notes to editors

1 and 2 Nomad Foods uses an externally verified Nutrient Profiling Tool (NPT) to assess the overall nutritional profile of products and determine whether they constitute a healthier meal choice (HMC). This tool is based on the UK Government Nutrient Profiling Model, which uses a scoring system to assess whether a product is non-High Fat, Salt or Sugar (non-HFSS). The Nomad Foods NPT assesses positive ingredients and nutrients, including fruit, vegetables, fibre and protein, as well as nutrients of public health concern such as sugar, salt and saturated fat. Any product not classified as a HMC is automatically challenged and may be rejected or redeveloped before launch.

3 For further information see press release

4 The 10 markets that have achieved 100% MSC certification of products are Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, UK, Finland, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Ireland. The 12 markets that have achieved 100% ASC certification of products are Sweden, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, UK, France, Finland, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Ireland.

5 Defined as Nomad Foods suppliers (contracted, bulk and copack) that achieve FSA silver or above.

6 The Nomad Foods' sustainability report covers all trading subsidiaries of

Nomad Foods excluding the acquisition of its new business in the Adriatic region

in late 2021 (except where specified). In the GHG emissions section of the report it reflects the reduction in emissions intensity for the Nomad Foods legacy business, as this is the business for which the SBTi target was set and which Nomad Foods has reported on in previous years. It does not include data from the latest acquisitions: Findus Switzerland and the Adriatics business.

7 For further information see press release