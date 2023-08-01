Power Purchase Agreement with renewables and energy efficiency company Grastim to reduce factory CO2 emissions by almost 1,200 tonnes per year

FELTHAM, England - July 31st, 2023 - Nomad Foods, Europe's leading frozen food company, has today announced a new Power Purchase Agreement with Grastim JV, who will provide 2.4MW of solar energy per year to Nomad Foods' Cisterna di Latina manufacturing site, which produces over 80% of local Findus product volumes. The installation of photovoltaic panels will deliver an annual reduction in CO2 emissions of 1,180 tonnes.

The installation, consisting of roof top solar panels and ground mounted panels, is the first Nomad Foods site to be equipped with solar power, supplementing the existing renewable electricity already used on site as part of the company's wider decarbonisation plans.

Eduardo Bachiega, Nomad Foods' Chief Supply Officer, said, "We are delighted to sign this agreement with Grastim to provide 2.4MW of solar energy to our Cisterna di Latina factory which will reduce the overall carbon footprint of the site aligned to our SBTi1 commitments. We are already using 100% renewable electricity on site, as we do at all our legacy2 manufacturing plants across Europe. We are also actively exploring opportunities for additional renewable energy projects across our broader manufacturing portfolio."

Nomad Foods recently announced the publication of its 2022 Impact Report, setting out the progress the company has made on key sustainability commitments across its core pillars of nutrition, sourcing and operations. In 2022, the company reduced the absolute GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions of its legacy business, prior to acquisitions, by 23.4%. This is ahead of Nomad Foods' SBTi target trajectory for absolute emissions. 2022 was also the first full year that all legacy manufacturing sites ran on 100% renewable electricity.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

Notes to Editors:

1 For further information on Nomad Foods SBTi approved emission reduction targets please see the 2021 press release

22022 Nomad Foods legacy data refers to all business operations, excluding Findus Switzerland and the Adriatics, the company's most recent acquisitions