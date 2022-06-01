Log in
NOMAD FOODS LIMITED

(NOMD)
Nomad Foods to Participate in Fireside Chat at 19th Annual dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

06/01/2022 | 08:31am EDT
 FELTHAM, England, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that Stefan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, and Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 19th Annual dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris, France on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 10:45 a.m. ET. A webcast of the fireside chat will be made available on Nomad Foods' website at http://www.nomadfoods.com

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

 

