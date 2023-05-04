Advanced search
Nomad Foods to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum on May 16, 2023
PR
04/26Nomad Foods to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023
PR
04/19UBS Raises Nomad Foods' Price Target to $22 From $21, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nomad Foods to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum on May 16, 2023

05/04/2023 | 12:15pm EDT
FELTHAM, England, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum to be held in New York, NY on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 2:35 p.m. ET.  

An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be made available on Nomad Foods' website at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nomad-foods-to-participate-in-fireside-chat-at-the-goldman-sachs-global-staples-forum-on-may-16-2023-301816324.html

SOURCE Nomad Foods Limited


© PRNewswire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NOMAD FOODS LIMITED
More recommendations
