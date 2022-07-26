Log in
    9716   JP3762400004

NOMURA CO., LTD.

(9716)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-26 am EDT
882.00 JPY   -0.90%
BC Partners invests in Bain-owned Fedrigoni in $3 bln deal

07/26/2022 | 03:20am EDT
MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Bain Capital Private Equity has reached an accord with rival investment firm BC Partners for joint ownership of Italy's Fedrigoni in a deal that valued the Italian paper manufacturer at 3 billion euros ($3 billion), the companies said on Tuesday.

Bain Capital acquired Fedrigoni in 2017. Since then, the maker of self-adhesive labels and fibre-based packaging products has more than doubled adjusted sales and nearly tripled adjusted core profits.

"This new partnership will support Fedrigoni's management team as they look to build on their successful track-record of M&A," the joint statement said.

BC Partners has overseen more than 400 add-on transactions over the last decade carried out by companies in its portfolio.

Japanese bank Nomura said in a separate statement it had acted as lead financial adviser to BC Partners and supported the deal by issuing a bond to provide financing. ($1 = 0.9794 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 114 B 834 M 834 M
Net income 2023 3 884 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
Net cash 2023 35 100 M 257 M 257 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,9x
Yield 2023 2,84%
Capitalization 99 080 M 725 M 725 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 952
Free-Float 65,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 890,00 JPY
Average target price 975,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,55%
Managers and Directors
Shuji Enomoto President & Representative Director
Masahiro Nakagawa Managing Director & General Manager-Corporate
Mitsuo Sakaba Independent Outside Director
Etsuko Komiya Independent Outside Director
Kiyotaka Okumoto Managing Director & GM-Business Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA CO., LTD.-6.61%725
CINTAS CORPORATION-10.48%40 352
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-16.89%19 951
BUREAU VERITAS SA-11.48%12 186
EDENRED SE15.58%12 025
LG CORP.-2.72%9 553