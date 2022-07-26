BC Partners invests in Bain-owned Fedrigoni in $3 bln deal

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Bain Capital Private Equity has reached an accord with rival investment firm BC Partners for joint ownership of Italy's Fedrigoni in a deal that valued the Italian paper manufacturer at 3 billion euros ($3 billion), the companies said on Tuesday.

Bain Capital acquired Fedrigoni in 2017. Since then, the maker of self-adhesive labels and fibre-based packaging products has more than doubled adjusted sales and nearly tripled adjusted core profits.

"This new partnership will support Fedrigoni's management team as they look to build on their successful track-record of M&A," the joint statement said.

BC Partners has overseen more than 400 add-on transactions over the last decade carried out by companies in its portfolio.

Japanese bank Nomura said in a separate statement it had acted as lead financial adviser to BC Partners and supported the deal by issuing a bond to provide financing. ($1 = 0.9794 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)