Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NOMURA Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9716   JP3762400004

NOMURA CO., LTD.

(9716)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's factory output, retail sales, investment all miss expectations in May

06/16/2021 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker walks at Xunxi factory, which is an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, during a media tour, in Hangzhou

BEIJING (Reuters) - Growth in China's factory output slowed for a third straight month in May, possibly due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreaks in the country's southern export powerhouse of Guangdong.

The Chinese economy has largely shaken off the gloom from the coronavirus-induced slump last year, but officials warn the foundations for the recovery are not yet secure amid challenges including rising raw material prices and global supply chain disruptions, especially a shortage of micro chips.

Industrial production grew 8.8% in May from a year ago, slower than the 9.8% uptick in April, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Wednesday.

That missed a 9.0% on-year rise forecast by analysts from a Reuters poll.

Most China watchers had expected some moderation in May output due to softer export orders, higher cost pressures for factories and tighter environmental restrictions on heavy industry. But they said underlying activity still appears solid, even if headline growth figures are heavily distorted by comparisons to the pandemic plunge early last year.

Outbreaks of COVID-19 in the Pearl River Delta since late May have brought some key ports to a standstill, economists at Nomura said in a note to clients, though it believes the current spate of infections can be contained in a relatively short period of time and backlogs cleared.

Retail sales rose 12.4% year-on-year in May, weaker than 13.6% growth expected by analysts and down from the 17.7% jump seen in April. Chinese consumer and business confidence has been picking up thanks to pent-up demand and quickening vaccine rollouts, which are also reviving domestic tourism.

Fixed asset investment increased 15.4% in the first five months from the same period a year earlier, versus a forecast 16.9% rise, slowing from January-April's 19.9% increase.

MIXED BAG?

Earlier data for May painted a somewhat mixed picture, with export growth easing but imports picking up, fuelled by surging demand and prices for raw materials.

Surging commodities prices pushed China's producer inflation to its highest level in over 12 years, squeezing profit margins for mid- and downstream firms.

Bank lending unexpectedly rose in May but broader credit growth continued to slow, a trend analysts said could start to weigh on activity in the second half of the year.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Gabriel Crossley, Stella Qiu; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NOMURA CO., LTD.
12:24aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Caution to Dominate Ahead of Fed
DJ
06/15Tencent-backed Full Truck Alliance Targets $1.6 Billion in NYSE IPO
MT
06/15Financial Shares Move Higher Ahead of Fed Statement -- Financials Roundup
DJ
06/15Nomura Adjusts Toshiba Tec's Price Target to 4,400 Yen from 4,000 Yen, Keeps ..
MT
06/15Nomura Adjusts Raksul's Price Target to 5,460 Yen from 5,210 Yen, Keeps at Ne..
MT
06/15PT SUMBER ALFARIA TRIJAYA TBK  : Nomura Adjusts Sumber Alfaria Trijaya's Price T..
MT
06/15PT INDOSAT TBK  : Nomura Adjusts Indosat's Price Target to 8,700 Indonesian Rupi..
MT
06/15CENTRAL RETAIL PUBLIC  : Nomura Adjusts Central Retail's Price Target to 44.5 Ba..
MT
06/15MINDA INDUSTRIES  : Nomura Adjusts Minda Industries' Price Target to 733 Indian ..
MT
06/15SUN TV NETWORK  : Nomura Adjusts Sun TV Network's Price Target to 601 Indian Rup..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 112 B 1 016 M 1 016 M
Net income 2022 3 300 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,5x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 107 B 974 M 974 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 2 004
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart NOMURA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
NOMURA Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 800,00 JPY
Last Close Price 964,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -17,0%
Spread / Average Target -17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shuji Enomoto President & Representative Director
Masahiro Nakagawa Managing Director & General Manager-Administration
Mitsuo Sakaba Independent Outside Director
Etsuko Komiya Independent Outside Director
Kiyotaka Okumoto Managing Director & GM-Business Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA CO., LTD.13.15%974
CINTAS CORPORATION1.23%37 111
TELEPERFORMANCE SE18.58%22 861
EDENRED SE7.33%15 145
BUREAU VERITAS SA20.36%14 246
LG CORP.13.26%14 004