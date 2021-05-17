China to relax birth policy but wary of social risks, sources say

* China likely to ease birth curbs as demographic worries
rise-sources
* But in no rush to change policy over social stability
fears
* 2020 census shows births drop, ageing problem worsens
* Economic fallout feared as c.bank leads calls for policy
change
BEIJING, May 17 (Reuters) - China will tread carefully in
relaxing its birth policies for fear of harming social
stability, even as the latest census highlights the urgency to
address the country's declining birth trends and ageing
population, policy sources said.
Expectations for birth policy reforms are rising after the
2020 census last week showed China's population grew at its
slowest in the last decade since the 1950s as births declined
and ageing accelerated.
A fertility rate of 1.3 children per woman in 2020, on par
with ageing societies like Japan and Italy, underscores the risk
for China: the world's second-biggest economy may already be in
irreversible population decline without having first accumulated
the household wealth of G7 nations.
Top leaders are working out a broader plan to cope with
demographic challenges, the sources said, including more
effective ways to encourage childbearing by easing financial
burdens on couples, rather than simply removing birth curbs.
Raising the retirement age, which Beijing has said will be
done gradually, will help slow a decline in the workforce and
eventually ease pressures on the under-funded pension system,
they said.
China introduced a controversial "one-child policy" in the
late 1970s but relaxed restrictions in 2016 to allow all couples
to have two children as it tried to rebalance its rapidly-ageing
population. The change, however, failed to halt declining
births.
The sources said they expect Beijing to encourage more
childbearing under the current policy framework, before fully
lifting birth restrictions over the next 3-5 years.
Removing birth restrictions could have unintended
consequences: a limited impact on city dwellers, who are
reluctant to have more children due to high costs, while rural
families could expand faster, adding to poverty and employment
pressures, the sources said.
"If we free up policy, people in the countryside could be
more willing to give birth than those in the cities, and there
could be other problems," said a policy source who declined to
be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The sources are involved in policy discussions but not the
final decision-making process.
The State Council Information Office did not immediately
respond to Reuters' request for comment.
China aims to create at least 10 million new urban jobs a
year, even as the working age population shrinks.
Liu Huan, an adviser to the Chinese cabinet, said China's
main population challenge is not size but ageing, which will put
heavy pressure on government finances.
"It's hard to resolve the birth problem given high housing,
medical and education costs," he told Reuters. "So we should
have comprehensive policies."
CALLS FOR CHANGE
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has in recent weeks become
more vocal about the sensitive population issue.
In April, the PBOC said in a working paper that China should
"fully liberalise and vigorously encourage childbirth" to offset
the economic impact, saying China should draw lessons from
Japan's "lost 20 years".
The demographic shifts could lead to economic stagnation, a
falling savings rate and asset price deflation, while the
current pension system is ill-prepared for the ageing
trajectory, it said.
The proportion of people aged 65 and above hit 13.5% in
2020, up from 8.87% in 2010.
But changes to the present policy will likely be gradual.
"Major policy decisions will come only when the pressure is
big enough. Whether we change policy depends on assessments of
the impact on social stability," said a government adviser, who
also declined to be named.
TALENT DIVIDEND
Deepening rivalry with the United States has raised the
urgency for China to build a more innovation-driven economy.
Under President Xi Jinping's "dual circulation" strategy, China
aims to ease dependence on overseas markets and technology.
"We should make a transition from population dividend to
talent dividend," the first policy source said.
The census showed improved education over the last decade.
The proportion of people with university education rose to 15.5%
from 8.9%, and average years of schooling for people aged 15 or
above edged up to 9.9 years from 9.1 years.
Rob Subbaraman, chief economist at Nomura, said "reducing
demographic headwinds" will be a rising priority for China as it
seeks to avoid the so-called middle income trap.
"The experiences of other Asian countries show that it is
challenging to encourage society to increase the fertility rate,
but all efforts should be tried to increase the labour force and
make it more productive."
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Jacqueline Wong)