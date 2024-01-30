By Emese Bartha

Greece issued 4 billion euros ($4.33 billion) in new 10-year government bonds via a bank syndicate on Tuesday, said one of the lead manager banks.

Orderbooks for the new bond, which has maturity in June 2034, closed in excess of EUR35 billion, including EUR1.425 billion in joint lead manager interest, the same bank said.

Spread on the bond was set at mid-swaps plus 80 basis points, the bank said.

Joint lead managers of the transaction were Alpha Bank, Barclays, Citi, Commerzbank, Nomura and Societe Generale.

