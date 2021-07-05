Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NOMURA Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9716   JP3762400004

NOMURA CO., LTD.

(9716)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Growth in China's June services activity falls to 14-month low: Caixin PMI

07/05/2021 | 01:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People dine at a hotpot restaurant in Sanya

BEIJING (Reuters) - Growth in China's services sector slowed sharply in June to a 14-month low, weighed down by a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in southern China, a private survey showed on Monday, adding to concerns the world's second-largest economy may be starting to lose some momentum.

The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 50.3 in June, the lowest since April 2020 and down significantly from 55.1 in May. It held just above the 50-mark, which separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

China's official services gauge had also shown a marked slowdown in June, though it remained well in expansion territory. The private survey is believed to focus more on smaller companies.

Coupled with a slowdown in the manufacturing sector, analysts say the PMI survey findings suggest that pent-up COVID demand may have peaked and China's robust economic rebound from the crisis is starting to moderate.

Though slower to recover from the pandemic than manufacturing, a gradual improvement in consumption in recent months had boosted China's services sector.

However, a COVID-19 outbreak of the more infectious Delta strain in the export and manufacturing hub of Guangdong since late May and the subsequent imposition of anti-virus measures have weighed on consumer and business activity.

While the government reacted quickly to contain the new wave of cases, and economic disruptions are easing, the private survey showed services providers' business outlook for the year ahead slipped to the lowest in nine months.

A sub-index of new business stood at 50.5, also the lowest since April 2020 when the services sector was still mired in COVID paralysis. Firms also cut staff in June for the first time in four months, as a result of slowing demand.

One bright spot in the survey was a marked easing in inflationary pressures, which have squeezed profit margins. Input costs rose at the slowest pace since September 2020, and services firms cut their prices charged for the first time in 11 months to win new business.

Caixin's June composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, fell to a 14-month low of 50.6 from May's 53.8.

"The manufacturing industry has returned to normal in the wake of the epidemic, while the services industry is still sensitive to regional resurgences," said Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group.

"In addition, the low base effect from last year will continue to weaken in the second half of this year. Inflationary pressure, intertwined with the economic slowdown, will still be a serious challenge."

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NOMURA CO., LTD.
12:44aGrowth in China's June services hits 14-month low - Caixin PMI
RE
07/04Toshiba needs 'prompt, appropriate' disclosure, TSE chief says
RE
07/04Toshiba needs 'prompt, appropriate' disclosure, TSE chief says
RE
07/02DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX  : Nomura Sees South Korea Exports Headwinds in H2 D..
MT
07/02HDFC BANK  : Nomura Adjusts HDFC Bank's Price Target to 1,730 Indian Rupees From..
MT
07/02ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE  : Nomura Adjusts Adani Ports and Special Ec..
MT
07/01Explainer-China signals likely rise in household electricity prices
RE
07/01Malaysia digital banking lures dozens of firms as fintechs expand in Asia
RE
06/30DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX  : Nomura Gauges The Impact of Higher Interest Payme..
MT
06/30WEST CHINA CEMENT  : to Issue $600 Million Bonds Due 2026
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 112 B 1 006 M 1 006 M
Net income 2022 3 300 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,1x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 109 B 982 M 983 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 2 004
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart NOMURA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
NOMURA Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 982,00 JPY
Average target price 800,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shuji Enomoto President & Representative Director
Masahiro Nakagawa Managing Director & General Manager-Administration
Mitsuo Sakaba Independent Outside Director
Etsuko Komiya Independent Outside Director
Kiyotaka Okumoto Managing Director & GM-Business Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA CO., LTD.15.26%946
CINTAS CORPORATION8.50%39 737
TELEPERFORMANCE SE27.79%24 313
LG CORP.3.97%15 059
EDENRED SE5.19%15 012
BUREAU VERITAS SA22.98%14 486