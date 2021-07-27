Indonesia's COVID-19 crisis to test fiscal discipline commitment

JAKARTA, July 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's worsening COVID-19
crisis is raising pressure on the government to lift spending
and widen the budget deficit, even as rating agencies warn any
loosening of the country's hard-won fiscal discipline could bode
ill for its credit ratings.
The world's fourth-most populous nation has Asia's
second-highest pandemic death toll and caseload and a slow
vaccination program means it is ill-prepared to reopen at the
same pace as other countries.
That has increased vulnerabilities in an economy that has
been badly hit by capital flight and financial crises in the
past.
However, there is now mounting political pressure to address
growing economic hardships with the chair of parliament's
influential budgetary committee calling for legislative changes
to allow for larger fiscal deficits in 2023.
"The law still allows for it, so we must aim for 5%
in 2022. If we go with 4.5%, the economy will not get better,"
Said Abdullah told Reuters in an interview. The government
currently projects a deficit range of 4.51% to 4.85% for 2022.
By law, Indonesia has an annual fiscal deficit cap of 3% of
GDP, but this was waived from 2020 to 2022 to make room for
pandemic relief measures and would need to be waived again for
2023 under Abdullah's proposal.
"We can't just abandon social protection programs even
after COVID disappears. The people won't be ready."
President Joko Widodo on Sunday extended mobility curbs to
control the spread of the virus until at least Aug. 2, although
restrictions were eased for some small businesses. The broader
curbs have been in place since early July.
Already, S&P, Moody's and Fitch said the growing COVID-19
crisis has increased risks to credit conditions and could force
the government to raise spending to protect the poor as tax
revenues take a hit.
The three agencies give Indonesia the second lowest
investment grade rating. While Fitch and Moody's have the
ratings on "stable" outlook, S&P's outlook is "negative," which
indicates the next move could be a downgrade.
The government has increased its relief budget to over $51
billion, extending cash transfers, electricity discounts and tax
breaks. It also cut its 2021 GDP growth outlook to 3.7%-4.5%
from 4.5%-5.3%.
Last year's 6.1% deficit was already the biggest in decades
and although the country's debt to GDP is comparably lower than
other emerging markets, its tax take is among of the lowest in
the Asia-Pacific and interest payments on debt relative to
revenue are high.
While Abdullah agreed the government should target stricter
fiscal discipline, he said he would be open to supporting a
waiver to allow the deficit to rise above 3% in 2023.
"Parliament and the government can decide...but we must not
play with this. This must be calculated carefully. I will only
tolerate if it's 3% plus" and not more than 4%, he said.
TESTING LIMITS
To be sure, the government, which has a bigger sway in
determining policy, has said it would stick with existing
proposals and keep deficit targets.
Last week, Luky Alfirman, the finance ministry's head of
debt office, said he believed the nation could soon control the
coronavirus, allowing authorities to stick to the their fiscal
plans.
Still, rating agencies predict a wider fiscal deficit than
the government's 5.7% projection for this year.
Fitch also noted there is a possibility the central bank may
need to finance the fiscal deficit, which could hit market
sentiment, policy credibility and sovereign ratings.
Bank Indonesia (BI) last year directly bought government
bonds while relinquishing interest payments, an unorthodox
measure that Governor Perry Warjiyo has said will not be
repeated.
However, Nomura analysts expect central bank support in the
bond market may again be needed. That would add downward
pressure to the rupiah, which is already vulnerable to the risks
of tighter U.S. monetary policy.
For now, bond investors are not too worried, with benchmark
10-year yields hitting 5-month lows this month, thanks mostly to
a government decision to cut the rest of the year's bond
issuance target.
"While expenditure and revenue outlook remains
uncertain...with the pandemic far from under control, the risk
of runaway fiscal slippage remains low," said Desmond Fu,
portfolio analyst at Western Asset Management, a specialist
investment manager of Franklin Templeton.
(Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sam
Holmes)