Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-05 am EDT
503.00 JPY   -0.06%
01:20pFormer Archegos employee sues for millions in lost pay, cites 'toxic' culture
RE
06:23aNOMURA : Announces Results of Share Buyback Program from Market - Form 6-K
PU
12:13aNOMURA : Announces Results of Share Buyback Program from Market
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Former Archegos employee sues for millions in lost pay, cites 'toxic' culture

07/05/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 888 7th Ave, a building that reportedly houses Archegos Capital is pictured in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former managing director at Archegos Capital Management LP has sued the private investment firm and its indicted founder Bill Hwang, claiming a loss of tens of millions of dollars when the firm collapsed, causing huge losses for banks.

In a complaint filed on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, Brendan Sullivan said he was defrauded out of as much as $50 million after Archegos required him and colleagues to put at least 25% of their bonuses in its deferred compensation plan.

Sullivan said the plan lost $500 million when the firm collapsed in March 2021, despite Archegos' promise that money would be safely invested only in highly liquid stocks.

He said participation was effectively coerced by requiring employees to decide how much to defer before Hwang awarded bonuses. He said Hwang presided over a "toxic culture" and demanded unswerving loyalty while running Archegos as a "personal fiefdom."

"The message was crystal clear. No contribution. No bonus," said Sullivan, a specialist in technology and media companies.

Lawrence Lustberg, a lawyer for Hwang, declined to comment, Lawyers for Archegos did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Archegos once had $36 billion of assets. It imploded when it was caught short after making huge bets on stocks including ViacomCBS through securities known as total return swaps.

The resulting fire sale in stocks caused about $10 billion of losses for banks, primarily Credit Suisse Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc.

Sullivan said Archegos threatened employees who thought of quitting and claiming their deferred pay.

By then, he said Archegos had devolved into a "personality cult" where Hwang cared more about "employee submission and adulation than performance and talent" and urged employees to devote more time to their faith and attend scripture readings.

At mandatory company retreats, "those who declared they were grateful for God, Hwang, and Archegos received high praise and manufactured applause," while others were deemed "untrustworthy" and personally and professionally deficient, Sullivan said.

Hwang and former Archegos chief financial officer Patrick Halligan have pleaded not guilty to criminal fraud charges over Archegos' collapse.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -4.36% 5.306 Delayed Quote.-37.47%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.22% 916 Delayed Quote.-4.09%
NOMURA CORPORATION 1.48% 957 Delayed Quote.9.25%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. -0.06% 503 Delayed Quote.0.32%
VIACOMCBS INC. -2.54% 24.59 Delayed Quote.-16.47%
All news about NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
01:20pFormer Archegos employee sues for millions in lost pay, cites 'toxic' culture
RE
06:23aNOMURA : Announces Results of Share Buyback Program from Market - Form 6-K
PU
12:13aNOMURA : Announces Results of Share Buyback Program from Market
PU
12:13aIMPORTANT : Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand (PDF 37KB)
PU
07/04NOMURA : Announces Results of Share Buyback Program from Market(PDF 129KB)
PU
07/01Archegos urges dismissal of two U.S. regulators' lawsuits over collapse
RE
07/01NOMURA : Announces Status of Share Buyback Program from Market - Form 6-K
PU
07/01NOMURA : Announces Status of Share Buyback Program from Market(PDF 215KB)
PU
07/01Tranche Update on Nomura Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 26, 20..
CI
07/01NOMURA : Singapore Names Tan Tee How as Chairman
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 387 B 10 215 M 10 215 M
Net income 2022 183 B 1 348 M 1 348 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,48x
Yield 2022 4,55%
Capitalization 1 510 B 11 125 M 11 119 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 26 585
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 503,00 JPY
Average target price 552,60 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Okuda President, Group CEO & Director
Takumi Kitamura CFO, Chief Administration Officer & Head-IR
Koji Nagai Executive Officer
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Yoshifumi Kishida Executive Officer & Head-Group Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.0.32%11 131
MORGAN STANLEY-21.81%134 258
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-24.00%121 215
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.78%98 214
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-18.82%44 817
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-3.52%28 671