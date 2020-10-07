Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nomura Holdings, Inc.    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Important: Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand (PDF 28KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 12:55am EDT

October 7, 2020

Important: Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of

Nomura Brand

Nomura continues to monitor all unauthorized use of the Nomura brand. Such unauthorized use can include email scams and other types of illegal activity.

We are aware of websites listed below that may have been created in an attempt to fraudulently represent themselves as part of, or linked to the Nomura Group. These websites encourage investors to register as a member or log into websites for purposes of various financial transactions. Please note that none of these websites, services or entities belongs to Nomura Group, nor are they in anyway linked to Nomura Group.

Entity/Service

Website

Nomura Future Invest

nomurafutureinvest.com

Nomura Internet Banking

nomurabanking.com

nomuraholdingsbank.com

Nomura Japan Trust Bank

nomurajapantrustbank.ga

Japan Standard Trustee Bank

Nomura Capital SPV

nomuracapital-spv.com

BN Private Wealth Management

bn-wealth.com

Banque Nomura Private Wealth Management

Nomura-bank.com

nomura-bank.com

Nomura Malaysia

nomuramalaysia.com

Nomura Invest

nomuraa-invest.com

nmr-invest.com

If you receive unsolicited communications relating to the Nomura Group, we recommend that you contact us directly via our feedback link (https://www.nomuraholdings.com/cgi- bin/feedback.cgi) to authenticate the content of any such communication. In addition, Nomura recommends that you do not:

  • Register as a member to, or log into a website.
  • Make any payments without being certain the transaction is legitimate.
  • Provide any personal information or data to anyone you do not know.
  • Reply to suspicious emails or text messages or contact the sender.
  • Open suspicious website links or attachments as this may lead to an attempt to infect your computer or mobile device with a virus.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 04:54:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
01:59aAsian stocks hit two-week high, defy U.S. stimulus gloom
RE
01:56aAsian stocks hit two-week high, defy U.S. stimulus gloom
RE
12:55aIMPORTANT : Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand (PD..
PU
10/05Japan's Nomura to start new grads in call centre as sales change - sources
RE
10/05Italy's Nexi, SIA strike merger to create digital payments giant
RE
10/04Italy's Nexi to merge with SIA in pursuit of European payments
RE
10/04China's Economic Recovery Helps Drive Its Stocks Higher
DJ
10/02Sterling opens higher as UK, EU continue Brexit talks
RE
10/01NOMURA : Europe Holdings plc Appoints Aisling Doyle as Chief Risk Officer(PDF 22..
PU
09/30NOMURA : Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital and Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosures fo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 398 B 13 231 M 13 231 M
Net income 2021 260 B 2 464 M 2 464 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,23x
Yield 2021 5,39%
Capitalization 1 501 B 14 218 M 14 208 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 26 629
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 533,18 JPY
Last Close Price 491,30 JPY
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kentaro Okuda Group Chief Executive Officer
Koji Nagai Chairman
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Operating Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.-12.80%14 218
MORGAN STANLEY-6.61%75 275
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-12.54%72 146
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED18.70%52 231
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.63.39%48 636
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-22.73%47 358
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group