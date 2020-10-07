Important: Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand (PDF 28KB)

October 7, 2020
Important: Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of
Nomura Brand
Nomura continues to monitor all unauthorized use of the Nomura brand. Such unauthorized use can include email scams and other types of illegal activity.
We are aware of websites listed below that may have been created in an attempt to fraudulently represent themselves as part of, or linked to the Nomura Group. These websites encourage investors to register as a member or log into websites for purposes of various financial transactions. Please note that none of these websites, services or entities belongs to Nomura Group, nor are they in anyway linked to Nomura Group.
|
Entity/Service
|
Website
|
Nomura Future Invest
|
nomurafutureinvest.com
|
Nomura Internet Banking
|
nomurabanking.com
|
|
nomuraholdingsbank.com
|
Nomura Japan Trust Bank
|
nomurajapantrustbank.ga
|
Japan Standard Trustee Bank
|
|
Nomura Capital SPV
|
nomuracapital-spv.com
|
BN Private Wealth Management
|
bn-wealth.com
|
Banque Nomura Private Wealth Management
|
|
Nomura-bank.com
|
nomura-bank.com
|
Nomura Malaysia
|
nomuramalaysia.com
|
Nomura Invest
|
nomuraa-invest.com
|
|
nmr-invest.com
If you receive unsolicited communications relating to the Nomura Group, we recommend that you contact us directly via our feedback link (https://www.nomuraholdings.com/cgi- bin/feedback.cgi) to authenticate the content of any such communication. In addition, Nomura recommends that you do not:
-
Register as a member to, or log into a website.
-
Make any payments without being certain the transaction is legitimate.
-
Provide any personal information or data to anyone you do not know.
-
Reply to suspicious emails or text messages or contact the sender.
-
Open suspicious website links or attachments as this may lead to an attempt to infect your computer or mobile device with a virus.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 04:54:06 UTC