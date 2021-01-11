Important: Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand (PDF 31KB)

Log in
01/11/2021 | 11:34pm EST
January 12, 2021

Important: Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of

Nomura Brand

Nomura continues to monitor all unauthorized use of the Nomura brand. Such unauthorized use can include email scams and other types of illegal activity.

We are aware of websites listed below that may have been created in an attempt to fraudulently represent themselves as part of, or linked to the Nomura Group. These websites encourage investors to register as a member or log into websites for purposes of various financial transactions. Please note that none of these websites, services or entities belongs to Nomura Group, nor are they in anyway linked to Nomura Group.

Entity/Service

Website

Nomura Future Invest

nomurafutureinvest.com

Nomura Internet Banking

nomurabanking.com

nomuraholdingsbank.com

Nomura Japan Trust Bank

nomurajapantrustbank.ga

Japan Standard Trustee Bank

Nomura Capital SPV

nomuracapital-spv.com

BN Private Wealth Management

bn-wealth.com

Banque Nomura Private Wealth Management

Nomura-bank.com

nomura-bank.com

Nomura Malaysia

nomuramalaysia.com

Nomura Invest

nomuraa-invest.com

nmr-invest.com

Nomura Canada Inc.

nomuracanadainc.1clickcheck.com

Nomura Fixed Rate High Yield Bond

nh-australia.com

nomura-australia.com

nomura-au.com

nh-aus.com

nomura-aus.com

nh-oceana.com

Nomura Capital

nomuracn.yswebportal.cc

nomuracn-yswebportal.com

ycchl.com

lr.zhanghuifeng.cn

lr.lykh888.cn

If you receive unsolicited communications relating to the Nomura Group, we recommend that you contact us directly via our feedback link (https://www.nomuraholdings.com/cgi- bin/feedback.cgi) to authenticate the content of any such communication. In addition, Nomura recommends that you do not:

  • Register as a member to, or log into a website.
  • Make any payments without being certain the transaction is legitimate.
  • Provide any personal information or data to anyone you do not know.
  • Reply to suspicious emails or text messages or contact the sender.
  • Open suspicious website links or attachments as this may lead to an attempt to infect your computer or mobile device with a virus.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 04:33:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
