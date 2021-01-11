Important: Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand (PDF 31KB)

January 12, 2021

Important: Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of

Nomura Brand

Nomura continues to monitor all unauthorized use of the Nomura brand. Such unauthorized use can include email scams and other types of illegal activity.

We are aware of websites listed below that may have been created in an attempt to fraudulently represent themselves as part of, or linked to the Nomura Group. These websites encourage investors to register as a member or log into websites for purposes of various financial transactions. Please note that none of these websites, services or entities belongs to Nomura Group, nor are they in anyway linked to Nomura Group.

Entity/Service Website Nomura Future Invest nomurafutureinvest.com Nomura Internet Banking nomurabanking.com nomuraholdingsbank.com Nomura Japan Trust Bank nomurajapantrustbank.ga Japan Standard Trustee Bank Nomura Capital SPV nomuracapital-spv.com BN Private Wealth Management bn-wealth.com Banque Nomura Private Wealth Management Nomura-bank.com nomura-bank.com Nomura Malaysia nomuramalaysia.com Nomura Invest nomuraa-invest.com nmr-invest.com Nomura Canada Inc. nomuracanadainc.1clickcheck.com Nomura Fixed Rate High Yield Bond nh-australia.com nomura-australia.com nomura-au.com nh-aus.com nomura-aus.com nh-oceana.com Nomura Capital nomuracn.yswebportal.cc nomuracn-yswebportal.com ycchl.com lr.zhanghuifeng.cn lr.lykh888.cn

If you receive unsolicited communications relating to the Nomura Group, we recommend that you contact us directly via our feedback link (https://www.nomuraholdings.com/cgi- bin/feedback.cgi) to authenticate the content of any such communication. In addition, Nomura recommends that you do not: