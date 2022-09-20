Important: Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand (PDF 44KB)
09/20/2022 | 06:40am EDT
September 20, 2022
Important: Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of
Nomura Brand
Nomura continues to monitor all unauthorized use of the Nomura brand. Such unauthorized use can include email scams and other types of illegal activity.
We are aware of websites listed below that may have been created in an attempt to fraudulently represent themselves as part of, or linked to the Nomura Group. These websites encourage investors to register as a member or log into websites for purposes of various financial transactions.
Please note that none of these websites, services or entities belongs to Nomura Group, nor are they in anyway linked to Nomura Group.
Entity/Service
Website
Nomura Future Invest
nomurafutureinvest.com
Nomura Internet Banking
nomurabanking.com
nomuraholdingsbank.com
Nomura Japan Trust Bank
nomurajapantrustbank.ga
Japan Standard Trustee Bank
Nomura Capital SPV
nomuracapital-spv.com
BN Private Wealth Management
bn-wealth.com
Banque Nomura Private Wealth Management
Nomura-bank.com
nomura-bank.com
Nomura Malaysia
nomuramalaysia.com
Nomura Invest
nomuraa-invest.com
nmr-invest.com
Nomura Canada Inc.
nomuracanadainc.1clickcheck.com
Nomura Fixed Rate High Yield Bond
nh-australia.com
Nomura Fixed Rate Covered Bond
nomura-australia.com
Nomura Fixed Income Australian Bond
nomura-au.com
Nomura Fixed Income Mutual Fund
nh-aus.com
Nomura Australian Fixed Interest Fund
nomura-aus.com
nh-oceana.com
nh-financial.com
compare-investments.com.au
au-nomura.com
aus-nomura.com
nomuraholdings-au.com
nom-aus.com
nomura-cmp.com
Nomura Capital
nomuracn.yswebportal.cc
nomuracn-yswebportal.com
ycchl.com
lr.zhanghuifeng.cn
lr.lykh888.cn
nomur-a.com
lr.xxyzx.cn
Nomura Securities
gupiao.lanshengcn.com
vitcoin.vip
Nomura
nh-portal.com
nomurua.com
nomuraholdings.co
thenomura.com
nornura.com
nonnura.com
twnomura.wisenews.net.tw
Nomura Finance
nomurafinance.com
Nomura Investments
nomuraholding.com
nomurainvest.com
Nomura Holdings
nomura-holding.com
Nomura Holdings Video Clips
nomurawholesale.esclips.com
Nomura Asset Management
nomura-asset.ch
nomura-assets.ch
nomura-assetmanagement.com
Nomura Financial Products Europe GmbH
handelxp.com
handelxp.de
Nomura Investment International Plc.
nomurainvestment.com
nmintplc.com
Nomura Investment
nomurainvestmentcompany.com
Nomura Coin
nomuracoin.vip
nomuracoin.co
nomuracoin.net
nomuoin.top
CoinBox
coinboxvip.net
coinboxvip.com
BTC short-term trading
t.me/ NomuraBlockchainXX
BTC contract trading
BTC Trade group
If you receive unsolicited communications relating to the Nomura Group, we recommend that you contact us directly via our feedback link (https://www.nomuraholdings.com/cgi-bin/feedback.cgi) to authenticate the content of any such communication. In addition, Nomura recommends that you do not:
Register as a member to, or log into a website.
Make any payments without being certain the transaction is legitimate.
Provide any personal information or data to anyone you do not know.
Reply to suspicious emails or text messages or contact the sender.
Open suspicious website links or attachments as this may lead to an attempt to infect your computer or mobile device with a virus.
Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 10:39:10 UTC.