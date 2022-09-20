Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-20 am EDT
505.50 JPY   +0.16%
Important: Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand (PDF 44KB)

09/20/2022 | 06:40am EDT
September 20, 2022

Important: Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of

Nomura Brand

Nomura continues to monitor all unauthorized use of the Nomura brand. Such unauthorized use can include email scams and other types of illegal activity.

We are aware of websites listed below that may have been created in an attempt to fraudulently represent themselves as part of, or linked to the Nomura Group. These websites encourage investors to register as a member or log into websites for purposes of various financial transactions.

Please note that none of these websites, services or entities belongs to Nomura Group, nor are they in anyway linked to Nomura Group.

Entity/Service

Website

Nomura Future Invest

nomurafutureinvest.com

Nomura Internet Banking

nomurabanking.com

nomuraholdingsbank.com

Nomura Japan Trust Bank

nomurajapantrustbank.ga

Japan Standard Trustee Bank

Nomura Capital SPV

nomuracapital-spv.com

BN Private Wealth Management

bn-wealth.com

Banque Nomura Private Wealth Management

Nomura-bank.com

nomura-bank.com

Nomura Malaysia

nomuramalaysia.com

Nomura Invest

nomuraa-invest.com

nmr-invest.com

Nomura Canada Inc.

nomuracanadainc.1clickcheck.com

Nomura Fixed Rate High Yield Bond

nh-australia.com

Nomura Fixed Rate Covered Bond

nomura-australia.com

Nomura Fixed Income Australian Bond

nomura-au.com

Nomura Fixed Income Mutual Fund

nh-aus.com

Nomura Australian Fixed Interest Fund

nomura-aus.com

nh-oceana.com

nh-financial.com

compare-investments.com.au

au-nomura.com

aus-nomura.com

nomuraholdings-au.com

nom-aus.com

nomura-cmp.com

Nomura Capital

nomuracn.yswebportal.cc

nomuracn-yswebportal.com

ycchl.com

lr.zhanghuifeng.cn

lr.lykh888.cn

nomur-a.com

lr.xxyzx.cn

Nomura Securities

gupiao.lanshengcn.com

vitcoin.vip

Nomura

nh-portal.com

nomurua.com

nomuraholdings.co

thenomura.com

nornura.com

nonnura.com

twnomura.wisenews.net.tw

Nomura Finance

nomurafinance.com

Nomura Investments

nomuraholding.com

nomurainvest.com

Nomura Holdings

nomura-holding.com

Nomura Holdings Video Clips

nomurawholesale.esclips.com

Nomura Asset Management

nomura-asset.ch

nomura-assets.ch

nomura-assetmanagement.com

Nomura Financial Products Europe GmbH

handelxp.com

handelxp.de

Nomura Investment International Plc.

nomurainvestment.com

nmintplc.com

Nomura Investment

nomurainvestmentcompany.com

Nomura Coin

nomuracoin.vip

nomuracoin.co

nomuracoin.net

nomuoin.top

CoinBox

coinboxvip.net

coinboxvip.com

BTC short-term trading

t.me/ NomuraBlockchainXX

BTC contract trading

BTC Trade group

If you receive unsolicited communications relating to the Nomura Group, we recommend that you contact us directly via our feedback link (https://www.nomuraholdings.com/cgi-bin/feedback.cgi) to authenticate the content of any such communication. In addition, Nomura recommends that you do not:

  • Register as a member to, or log into a website.
  • Make any payments without being certain the transaction is legitimate.
  • Provide any personal information or data to anyone you do not know.
  • Reply to suspicious emails or text messages or contact the sender.
  • Open suspicious website links or attachments as this may lead to an attempt to infect your computer or mobile device with a virus.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 10:39:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 349 B 9 417 M 9 417 M
Net income 2023 167 B 1 167 M 1 167 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,97x
Yield 2023 3,91%
Capitalization 1 515 B 10 575 M 10 575 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 26 585
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 504,70 JPY
Average target price 534,60 JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Okuda President, Group CEO & Director
Takumi Kitamura CFO, Chief Administration Officer & Head-IR
Koji Nagai Executive Officer
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Yoshifumi Kishida Executive Officer & Head-Group Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.0.60%10 575
MORGAN STANLEY-9.62%152 317
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-12.35%138 726
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-14.09%106 953
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-30.25%36 957
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-20.63%24 229