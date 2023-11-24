November 24, 2023

Important: Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of

Nomura Brand in Europe

Nomura has been made aware that a number of individuals across Europe have been approached by companies or individuals fraudulently claiming to be associated with Nomura. This includes instances where individuals have been asked to invest in TikTok Pre-IPO allocations.

Nomura wishes to make clear that Nomura Investment International Plc has no association whatsoever with "Nomuraplc" or "Nomurainternationalplc" and that Nomura Investment International Plc. does not provide services to individual (retail) clients and therefore does not issue invoices to individuals.

If you receive unsolicited communications relating to the Nomura Group, we recommend that you contact us directly via our feedback link (https://www.nomuraholdings.com/cgi-bin/feedback.cgi) to authenticate the content of any such communication. In addition, Nomura recommends that you do not: