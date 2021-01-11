Important: Notification of Unauthorized Use of Nomura Australia's Name (PDF 25KB)

January 12, 2021
Important: Notification of Unauthorized Use of Nomura Australia's
Name
Nomura is aware of websites listed below that may have been created in an attempt to fraudulently represent themselves as part of, or linked to the Nomura Group. Nomura also understands that some individuals in Australia have been approached with a fixed interest investment product, and provided with a prospectus, connected with such websites.
Nomura wishes to make clear that the Nomura Group comprising Nomura Holdings and its subsidiaries in Japan and overseas (including but not limited to Nomura Australia Limited) have no association whatsoever with these websites or any related investment products.
Product
Website
Nomura Fixed Rate High Yield Bond
nh-australia.com
nomura-australia.com
nomura-au.com
nh-aus.com
nomura-aus.com
nh-oceana.com
If you receive unsolicited communications relating to the Nomura Group, we recommend that you contact us directly via our feedback link (https://www.nomuraholdings.com/cgi-bin/feedback.cgi) to authenticate the content of any such communication. In addition, Nomura recommends that you do not:
-
Make any payments without being certain the transaction is legitimate.
-
Provide any personal information or data to anyone you do not know.
-
Reply to suspicious emails or text messages or contact the sender.
-
Open suspicious website links or attachments as this may lead to an attempt to infect your computer or mobile device with a virus.
Disclaimer
Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 04:33:05 UTC