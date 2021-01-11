Important: Notification of Unauthorized Use of Nomura Australia's Name (PDF 25KB)

January 12, 2021

Important: Notification of Unauthorized Use of Nomura Australia's

Name

Nomura is aware of websites listed below that may have been created in an attempt to fraudulently represent themselves as part of, or linked to the Nomura Group. Nomura also understands that some individuals in Australia have been approached with a fixed interest investment product, and provided with a prospectus, connected with such websites.

Nomura wishes to make clear that the Nomura Group comprising Nomura Holdings and its subsidiaries in Japan and overseas (including but not limited to Nomura Australia Limited) have no association whatsoever with these websites or any related investment products.

Product Website Nomura Fixed Rate High Yield Bond nh-australia.com nomura-australia.com nomura-au.com nh-aus.com nomura-aus.com nh-oceana.com

If you receive unsolicited communications relating to the Nomura Group, we recommend that you contact us directly via our feedback link (https://www.nomuraholdings.com/cgi-bin/feedback.cgi) to authenticate the content of any such communication. In addition, Nomura recommends that you do not: