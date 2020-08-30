Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nomura Holdings, Inc.    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan's Daiwa gets approval for majority-owned China securities JV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 04:34am EDT

Japan's Daiwa Securities Group Inc has received regulatory approval to launch a majority-owned joint venture in China that will provide brokerage and securities underwriting services in the world's second-largest economy.

China's top securities watchdog approved Daiwa to set up the venture that is 51% owned by the Japanese brokerage and investment bank, according to a statement on China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

Beijing State-Owned Capital, an investment vehicle of Beijing municipal government, owns 33% in the joint venture while an investment arm of Beijing's Xicheng District holds 16%, the statement showed.

Daiwa planned to make a comeback in China as the country opens its financial sector to allow foreign institutions to own majority stakes in securities firms, mutual funds and insurance companies.

It submitted the application for the establishment of the joint venture to CSRC last September.

Daiwa retreated from China in 2014 where it owned 33% of a joint venture with a local partner, having failed to control significant market share.

Last year, Nomura Holdings also received approval to launch its 51%-owned joint venture in China for asset management, brokerage, investment consulting and proprietary trading businesses.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, and Ryan Woo in Beijing; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. 0.81% 472.5 End-of-day quote.-14.56%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -0.81% 733 End-of-day quote.-49.62%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. -0.15% 540.5 End-of-day quote.-4.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
04:34aJapan's Daiwa gets approval for majority-owned China securities JV
RE
08/27Bain-backed memory chipmaker Kioxia launches $3.6 billion IPO
RE
08/27WE SHARE WORKERS : Chinese factories redeploy staff to weather pandemic blow
RE
08/21Nippon Paint in $12 billion deal to buy Wuthelam assets; Wuthelam stake hits ..
RE
08/21Nippon Paint in $12 billion deal to buy Wuthelam assets; Wuthelam stake hits ..
RE
08/21Nippon Paint in $12 billion deal to buy Wuthelam assets; Wuthelam stake hits ..
RE
08/19LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/18Japan's exports tumble as U.S. demand collapses, order books shrink
RE
08/18Japan's exports tumble as U.S. demand collapses, order books shrink
RE
08/17Saudi PIF boosts trading team to back opportunistic buying strategy
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 379 B 13 082 M 13 082 M
Net income 2021 271 B 2 574 M 2 574 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,00x
Yield 2021 4,65%
Capitalization 1 652 B 15 690 M 15 672 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 26 629
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 530,00 JPY
Last Close Price 540,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 11,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kentaro Okuda Group Chief Executive Officer
Koji Nagai Chairman
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Operating Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.-4.06%15 690
MORGAN STANLEY3.46%83 395
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.60%74 521
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED26.44%55 044
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.72.02%51 603
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-23.72%46 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group