Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Nomura slumps as legacy transaction charge hit quarterly profit

11/01/2021 | 12:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Nomura logo is pictured at their office in the Manhattan borough of New York City

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Nomura Holdings fell almost 8% on Monday, its biggest daily decline since March, after the Japanese brokerage reported worse-than-expected earnings due to a loss from transactions completed more than a decade ago.

Nomura last week said its second-quarter net profit was almost wiped out by a charge of about 39 billion yen ($342 million) that it said was related to legacy transactions in the United States from before the global financial crisis in 2007 and 2008.

The loss followed a $2.9 billion hit from the collapse ofU.S. investment fund Archegos - news of which emerged in March. Nomura stock slumped more than 16% on March 29 after the firm flagged a potential loss at a U.S. subsidiary.

Hideyasu Ban, an equity analyst at Jefferies, said Nomura's latest quarterly earnings was below his expectations.

"We estimated that its earnings would start normalizing this quarter and its core businesses did, but 39 billion yen of reserve provisioning against the transactions before the global financial crisis was unexpected."

Bucking the broader positive trend, Nomura traded 6.58% lower at 513.9 yen by 0451 GMT, after falling as much as 7.8% earlier in the session.

The Nikkei share average hit a one-month high on Monday after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling party held on to a majority in a parliamentary election.

Nomura has been underperforming the benchmark Nikkei since the beginning of the year, losing 5.96% against the Nikkei's jump of 7.74% so far.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
12:58aJapan's Nomura slumps as legacy transaction charge hit quarterly profit
RE
10/31Nomura Asset Management Malaysia Appoints Leslie Yap as Head(PDF 206KB)
PU
10/31Nomura Asset Management Announces Initiatives to Enhance Stewardship Activities(PDF 130..
PU
10/29Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Friday Trading
MT
10/29Nomura Holdings Fiscal Q2 Earnings Plunge, Net Revenue Declines
MT
10/29Consolidated Results of Operations
PU
10/29Financial Summary For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (U.S. GAAP) - Form 6-K
PU
10/29Nomura Reports Second Quarter Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
10/29Nomura in surprise quarterly profit plunge after large one-off charge
RE
10/29Nomura Holdings, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 80,000,000 shares, representing 2..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 377 B 12 054 M 12 054 M
Net income 2022 229 B 2 002 M 2 002 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,50x
Yield 2022 4,62%
Capitalization 1 702 B 14 922 M 14 900 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 26 402
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 550,00 JPY
Average target price 638,80 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Okuda President, Group CEO & Director
Takumi Kitamura CFO, Chief Administration Officer & Head-IR
Koji Nagai Chairman
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Tomoyuki Teraguchi Chief Compliance Officer & Representative EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.0.92%14 922
MORGAN STANLEY49.98%184 901
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION54.66%154 873
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.56.74%145 632
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.97%48 827
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-19.90%30 026