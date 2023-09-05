News Release
Nomura Announces Management Change
New York, September 5,2023-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the following management change. The appointment is subject to local regulatory and other necessary procedures.
Nomura Group SMD
Name
Current Position
New Position
Gordon
Global Head of Securitized Products,
Global Head of Securitized Products
Sweely
NSI
and Private Credit, NSI
ends
Nomura
Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning approximately 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking). Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2023 17:05:07 UTC.