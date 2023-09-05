News Release

Nomura Announces Management Change

New York, September 5,2023-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the following management change. The appointment is subject to local regulatory and other necessary procedures.

Nomura Group SMD Name Current Position New Position Gordon Global Head of Securitized Products, Global Head of Securitized Products Sweely NSI and Private Credit, NSI

