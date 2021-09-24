Nomura : Announces Management Changes(PDF 196KB)

Tokyo, September 24, 2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the following management changes effective October 1, 2021. The newly created role of Chief Transformation Officer will be responsible for implementing Groupwide transformation projects aimed at developing a more advanced risk management platform.

