Nomura : Announces Management Changes(PDF 196KB)

Tokyo, September 24,2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the following management changes effective October 1, 2021. The newly created role of Chief Transformation Officer will be responsible for implementing Groupwide transformation projects aimed at developing a more advanced risk management platform.
Executive Managing Director
Name
Current Position
New Position
Takumi
Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Investor
Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief
Kitamura
Relations
Administrative Officer (CAO), Group IT
Head and Investor Relations
Senior Managing Director
Name
Current Position
Jonathan
Chief Administrative Officer (CAO),
Lewis
Group IT Head and CEO of Nomura
Europe Holdings plc (based in
London)
New Position
Chief Transformation Officer (CTO), CEO of Nomura Europe Holdings plc (based in London)
