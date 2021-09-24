Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
Nomura : Announces Management Changes(PDF 196KB)

09/24/2021 | 07:32am EDT
News Release

Nomura Announces Management Changes

Tokyo, September 24, 2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the following management changes effective October 1, 2021. The newly created role of Chief Transformation Officer will be responsible for implementing Groupwide transformation projects aimed at developing a more advanced risk management platform.

Executive Managing Director

Name

Current Position

New Position

Takumi

Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Investor

Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief

Kitamura

Relations

Administrative Officer (CAO), Group IT

Head and Investor Relations

Senior Managing Director

Name

Current Position

Jonathan

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO),

Lewis

Group IT Head and CEO of Nomura

Europe Holdings plc (based in

London)

New Position

Chief Transformation Officer (CTO), CEO of Nomura Europe Holdings plc (based in London)

ends

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 11:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 365 B 12 367 M 12 367 M
Net income 2022 237 B 2 146 M 2 146 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,13x
Yield 2022 4,56%
Capitalization 1 708 B 15 503 M 15 471 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 26 402
Free-Float 94,6%
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Okuda President, Group CEO & Director
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Koji Nagai Chairman
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Tomoyuki Teraguchi Chief Compliance Officer & Representative EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.1.30%15 503
MORGAN STANLEY51.10%188 933
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION40.08%140 279
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.48.60%126 130
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-10.88%49 018
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-12.33%34 057