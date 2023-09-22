News Release
Nomura Announces Results of Share Buyback Program from Market
Tokyo, September 22,2023-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the results of a share buyback program from the market conducted pursuant to the company's articles of incorporation set out in accordance with Article 459-1 of the Companies Act of Japan. This completes the share buyback program authorized by a resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors on April 26, 2023.
Details of share buyback
1. Type of shares
Common shares
2.
Number of shares repurchased
34,368,500 shares
3.
Aggregate purchase amount
19,999,965,060 yen
4.
Purchase period
May 16, 2023, to September 22, 2023
5.
Method of repurchase
Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank
(Reference)
Share buyback program resolution at Board of Directors meeting on April 26, 2023
1.
Type of shares
Common shares
2.
Total shares authorized for repurchase
Up to 35 million shares
(1.1% of outstanding shares)
3. Total value of shares authorized for
Up to 20 billion yen
repurchase
4.
Period
May 16, 2023, to March 29, 2024
(excluding the ten business days following the
announcement of quarterly operating results)
5.
Method of repurchase
Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank
(The details of the trust agreement, including the
timing to start the buyback, will be decided
separately by a Representative Executive Officer
or the CFO)
ends
Nomura
Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning approximately 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking). Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.
