Nomura : Announces Results of Share Buyback Program from Market(PDF 120KB)

Nomura Announces Results of Share Buyback Program from Market

Tokyo, December 22, 2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the results of a share buyback program from the market conducted pursuant to the company's articles of incorporation set out in accordance with Article 459-1 of the Companies Act of Japan. This completes the share buyback program authorized by a resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors on October 29, 2021.

Details of share buyback

1. Type of shares Nomura Holdings common shares 2. Number of shares repurchased 80,000,000 shares 3. Aggregate purchase amount 39,639,408,040 yen 4. Purchase period November 16, 2021, to December 22, 2021 5. Method of repurchase Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank

(Reference)

Share buyback program resolution at Board of Directors meeting on October 29, 2021

1. Type of shares Nomura Holdings common shares 2. Total shares authorized for repurchase Up to 80 million shares (2.5% of outstanding shares) 3. Total value of shares authorized for Up to 50 billion yen repurchase 4. Period November 16, 2021, to March 31, 2022 (excluding the ten business days following the announcement of quarterly operating results) 5. Method of repurchase Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank (The details of the trust agreement, including the timing to start the buyback, will be decided separately by a Representative Executive Officer or the CFO)

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.