Nomura : Announces Results of Share Buyback Program from Market(PDF 120KB)

  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
Nomura : Announces Results of Share Buyback Program from Market

12/22/2021 | 03:23am EST
News Release

Nomura Announces Results of Share Buyback Program from Market

Tokyo, December 22, 2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the results of a share buyback program from the market conducted pursuant to the company's articles of incorporation set out in accordance with Article 459-1 of the Companies Act of Japan. This completes the share buyback program authorized by a resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors on October 29, 2021.

Details of share buyback

1. Type of shares

Nomura Holdings common shares

2.

Number of shares repurchased

80,000,000 shares

3.

Aggregate purchase amount

39,639,408,040 yen

4.

Purchase period

November 16, 2021, to December 22, 2021

5.

Method of repurchase

Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank

(Reference)

Share buyback program resolution at Board of Directors meeting on October 29, 2021

1.

Type of shares

Nomura Holdings common shares

2.

Total shares authorized for repurchase

Up to 80 million shares

(2.5% of outstanding shares)

3. Total value of shares authorized for

Up to 50 billion yen

repurchase

4.

Period

November 16, 2021, to March 31, 2022

(excluding the ten business days following the

announcement of quarterly operating results)

5.

Method of repurchase

Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank

(The details of the trust agreement, including

the timing to start the buyback, will be decided

separately by a Representative Executive

Officer or the CFO)

ends

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 08:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
