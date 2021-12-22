Nomura : Announces Results of Share Buyback Program from Market(PDF 120KB)
12/22/2021 | 03:23am EST
News Release
Nomura Announces Results of Share Buyback Program from Market
Tokyo, December 22,2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the results of a share buyback program from the market conducted pursuant to the company's articles of incorporation set out in accordance with Article 459-1 of the Companies Act of Japan. This completes the share buyback program authorized by a resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors on October 29, 2021.
Details of share buyback
1. Type of shares
Nomura Holdings common shares
2.
Number of shares repurchased
80,000,000 shares
3.
Aggregate purchase amount
39,639,408,040 yen
4.
Purchase period
November 16, 2021, to December 22, 2021
5.
Method of repurchase
Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank
(Reference)
Share buyback program resolution at Board of Directors meeting on October 29, 2021
1.
Type of shares
Nomura Holdings common shares
2.
Total shares authorized for repurchase
Up to 80 million shares
(2.5% of outstanding shares)
3. Total value of shares authorized for
Up to 50 billion yen
repurchase
4.
Period
November 16, 2021, to March 31, 2022
(excluding the ten business days following the
announcement of quarterly operating results)
5.
Method of repurchase
Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank
(The details of the trust agreement, including
the timing to start the buyback, will be decided
separately by a Representative Executive
Officer or the CFO)
