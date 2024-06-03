Tweet *Twitter share button is not available on your current browser. PDF (212KB) Nomura Announces Status of Share Buyback Program from Market June 3, 2024 Nomura Holdings, Inc.

Tokyo, June 3, 2024 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the status of its ongoing share buyback program resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 31, 2024, pursuant to the company's articles of incorporation set out in accordance with Article 459-1 of the Companies Act of Japan.

1. Type of shares Common shares 2. Number of shares repurchased 22,345,100 shares 3. Aggregate purchase amount 20,635,335,790 yen 4. Purchase period May 1, 2024, to May 31, 2024 5. Method of repurchase Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank

1. Type of shares Common shares 2. Total shares authorized for repurchase Up to 125 million shares

(4.0% of outstanding shares) 3. Total value of shares authorized for repurchase Up to 100 billion yen 4. Period February 16, 2024, to September 30, 2024

(excluding the ten business days following the announcement of quarterly operating results) 5. Method of repurchase Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank

(The details of the trust agreement, including the timing to start the buyback, will be decided separately by a Representative Executive Officer or the CFO)

1. Number of shares repurchased 105,143,500 shares 2. Aggregate purchase amount 95,519,689,540 yen