Nomura : Announces Status of Share Buyback Program from Market
June 03, 2024 at 02:04 am EDT
PDF (212KB)
June 3, 2024
Nomura Holdings, Inc.
Tokyo, June 3, 2024 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the status of its ongoing share buyback program resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 31, 2024, pursuant to the company's articles of incorporation set out in accordance with Article 459-1 of the Companies Act of Japan.
Details of Share Buyback
1.
Type of shares
Common shares
2.
Number of shares repurchased
22,345,100 shares
3.
Aggregate purchase amount
20,635,335,790 yen
4.
Purchase period
May 1, 2024, to May 31, 2024
5.
Method of repurchase
Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank
(Reference)
Share buyback program resolution at Board of Directors meeting on January 31, 2024
1.
Type of shares
Common shares
2.
Total shares authorized for repurchase
Up to 125 million shares
(4.0% of outstanding shares)
3.
Total value of shares authorized for repurchase
Up to 100 billion yen
4.
Period
February 16, 2024, to September 30, 2024
(excluding the ten business days following the announcement of quarterly operating results)
5.
Method of repurchase
Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank
(The details of the trust agreement, including the timing to start the buyback, will be decided separately by a Representative Executive Officer or the CFO)
The accumulative number of shares purchased as of May 31, 2024, pursuant to the Board of Directors' resolution above:
1.
Number of shares repurchased
105,143,500 shares
2.
Aggregate purchase amount
95,519,689,540 yen
Nomura
Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning approximately 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Management, and Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking). Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.
Nomura Holdings, Inc. is one of the major Japanese financial service groups. Net revenue break down by activity as follows:
- investment and market banking (51.8%);
- retail banking (24.1%);
- asset management (10.9%);
- other (13.2%).
At the end of March 2022, the group was managing JPY 4,920.4 billion in current deposits and JPY 5,000.7 billion in current loans.
The marketing of the products and services is ensured primarily through a network of 119 branches located in Japan.