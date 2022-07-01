Nomura : Announces Status of Share Buyback Program from Market - Form 6-K

Nomura Announces Status of Share Buyback Program from Market

Tokyo, July 1, 2022-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the status of its ongoing share buyback program resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 26, 2022, pursuant to the company's articles of incorporation set out in accordance with Article 459-1 of the Companies Act of Japan.

Details of share buyback

1. Type of shares Common shares 2. Number of shares repurchased 27,406,600 shares 3. Aggregate purchase amount 13,642,145,160 yen 4. Purchase period June 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022 5. Method of repurchase Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank

(Reference)

Share buyback program resolution at Board of Directors meeting on April 26, 2022

1. Type of shares Common shares 2. Total shares authorized for repurchase Up to 50 million shares (1.5% of outstanding shares) 3. Total value of shares authorized for repurchase Up to 30 billion yen 4. Period May 17, 2022, to March 31, 2023 (excluding the ten business days following the announcement of quarterly operating results) 5. Method of repurchase Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank (The details of the trust agreement, including the timing to start the buyback, will be decided separately by a Representative Executive Officer or the CFO)

The accumulative number of shares purchased as of June 30, 2022, pursuant to the Board of Directors' resolution above:

1. Number of shares repurchased 46,958,200 shares 2. Aggregate purchase amount 23,207,876,130 yen

ends

For further information please contact:

Name Company Telephone Kenji Yamashita Nomura Holdings, Inc. 81-3-3278-0591 Group Corporate Communications Dept.

Nomura