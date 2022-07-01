Log in
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-01 am EDT
Nomura : Announces Status of Share Buyback Program from Market - Form 6-K

07/01/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Nomura Announces Status of Share Buyback Program from Market

Tokyo, July 1, 2022-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the status of its ongoing share buyback program resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 26, 2022, pursuant to the company's articles of incorporation set out in accordance with Article 459-1 of the Companies Act of Japan.

Details of share buyback

1. Type of shares Common shares
2. Number of shares repurchased 27,406,600 shares
3. Aggregate purchase amount 13,642,145,160 yen
4. Purchase period June 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022
5. Method of repurchase Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank

(Reference)

Share buyback program resolution at Board of Directors meeting on April 26, 2022

1. Type of shares Common shares
2. Total shares authorized for repurchase

Up to 50 million shares

(1.5% of outstanding shares)

3. Total value of shares authorized for repurchase Up to 30 billion yen
4. Period

May 17, 2022, to March 31, 2023

(excluding the ten business days following the announcement of quarterly operating results)

5. Method of repurchase

Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank

(The details of the trust agreement, including the timing to start the buyback, will be decided separately by a Representative Executive Officer or the CFO)

The accumulative number of shares purchased as of June 30, 2022, pursuant to the Board of Directors' resolution above:

1. Number of shares repurchased 46,958,200 shares
2. Aggregate purchase amount 23,207,876,130 yen
ends

For further information please contact:

Name

Company

Telephone

Kenji Yamashita Nomura Holdings, Inc. 81-3-3278-0591
Group Corporate Communications Dept.

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
