Nomura : Approves Share Buyback Program(PDF 116KB)

Nomura Approves Share Buyback Program

Tokyo, April 26, 2022-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors approved a resolution to set up a share buyback program, pursuant to the company's articles of incorporation set out in accordance with Article 459-1 of the Companies Act of Japan.

The share buyback program will run from May 17, 2022, to March 31, 2023 (excluding the ten business days following the announcement of quarterly financial results), and have an upper limit of 50 million shares of Nomura Holdings common stock, or 1.5 percent of outstanding shares. The upper limit of the aggregate amount of the repurchase price will be 30 billion yen, and the shares will be purchased on the stock exchange via a trust bank.

The details of the trust agreement, including the timing to start the buyback, will be decided separately by a Representative Executive Officer or the CFO.

Nomura plans to acquire treasury stock to raise capital efficiency and ensure a flexible capital management policy, and to deliver shares on exercise of stock-based compensation.

As of March 31, 2022, Nomura Holdings had 3,233,562,601 outstanding shares including 215,758,589 shares as treasury stock.

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.