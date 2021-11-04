Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nomura Asset Management Joins Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative

11/04/2021 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tokyo, November 2, 2021 - Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. (NAM), the core company within the Investment Management Division of Nomura Group, today announced that it has joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative (NZAMI)1 as part of its efforts to achieve a decarbonized society. NZAMI is a global initiative led by asset managers to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from their investment portfolios by 2050, in alignment with the Paris Agreement.

NZAMI was launched in December 2020 with the aim of promoting investment in companies working to achieve net zero by 2050. By becoming an NZAMI member, NAM demonstrates its commitment to achieving the Paris Agreement's shared long-term goal of addressing climate change.

As a responsible institutional investor and in cooperation with NZAMI, NAM will continue engaging in strategic initiatives to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050, including measuring the level of GHG emissions and absorption in its investment portfolio, strengthening stewardship activities and collaboration with stakeholders, and developing innovative financial products aligned with its goal.

On October 25, 2021, NAM announced its 2050 net zero goal and 2030 interim target for GHG emissions2. Both the net zero goal and interim target were set in alignment with the commitments required of NZAMI signatories.

NAM recognizes the realization of a healthy global environment as a key issue (materiality). As such, NAM is working to support a decarbonized society through the investment chain by engaging in dialogue with the management at portfolio companies to promote initiatives that address climate change.

As a responsible investor, NAM will continue to address ESG issues while working to secure its place as the Japanese asset manager preferred by clients globally.

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 07:21:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
03:22aNomura Asset Management Joins Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative
PU
11/02Nomura Asset Management Joins Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative(PDF 203KB)
PU
11/01Sales of China’s Top 100 Property Firms Slump 32% in October on Financing Woes
MT
11/01Nomura Holdings Appoints Vijay Sundaram as Global Head of Wholesale Front Office Risk a..
PU
11/01Nikkei 225 up 2.6% on Election Results, Softer Yen
MT
11/01Nomura Capital Partners Enters into Capital Alliance with Renias(PDF 200KB)
PU
11/01Japan's Nomura slumps as legacy transaction charge hit quarterly profit
RE
11/01Nomura Capital Partners Enters into Capital Alliance with Renias
PU
11/01Nomura Asset Management Malaysia Appoints Leslie Yap as Head
PU
11/01Nomura Asset Management Announces Initiatives to Enhance Stewardship Activities
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 365 B 11 954 M 11 954 M
Net income 2022 219 B 1 919 M 1 919 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,07x
Yield 2022 4,99%
Capitalization 1 575 B 13 812 M 13 791 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 26 402
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 509,00 JPY
Average target price 638,80 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Okuda President, Group CEO & Director
Takumi Kitamura CFO, Chief Administration Officer & Head-IR
Koji Nagai Chairman
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Tomoyuki Teraguchi Chief Compliance Officer & Representative EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.-6.61%13 812
MORGAN STANLEY49.73%184 595
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION57.11%157 327
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.58.47%147 235
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-13.64%47 791
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-21.94%29 574