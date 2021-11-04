Nomura Asset Management Joins Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative

Tokyo, November 2, 2021 - Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. (NAM), the core company within the Investment Management Division of Nomura Group, today announced that it has joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative (NZAMI)1 as part of its efforts to achieve a decarbonized society. NZAMI is a global initiative led by asset managers to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from their investment portfolios by 2050, in alignment with the Paris Agreement.

NZAMI was launched in December 2020 with the aim of promoting investment in companies working to achieve net zero by 2050. By becoming an NZAMI member, NAM demonstrates its commitment to achieving the Paris Agreement's shared long-term goal of addressing climate change.

As a responsible institutional investor and in cooperation with NZAMI, NAM will continue engaging in strategic initiatives to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050, including measuring the level of GHG emissions and absorption in its investment portfolio, strengthening stewardship activities and collaboration with stakeholders, and developing innovative financial products aligned with its goal.

On October 25, 2021, NAM announced its 2050 net zero goal and 2030 interim target for GHG emissions2. Both the net zero goal and interim target were set in alignment with the commitments required of NZAMI signatories.

NAM recognizes the realization of a healthy global environment as a key issue (materiality). As such, NAM is working to support a decarbonized society through the investment chain by engaging in dialogue with the management at portfolio companies to promote initiatives that address climate change.

As a responsible investor, NAM will continue to address ESG issues while working to secure its place as the Japanese asset manager preferred by clients globally.