    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
Nomura : Asset Management Joins the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials

09/10/2021 | 03:22am EDT
Tokyo, September 10, 2021 - Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. (NAM), the core company within the Investment Management Division of Nomura Group, today announced that it has joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF).

PCAF is a collective effort by financial institutions worldwide to harmonize the way they assess and disclose greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions financed by their loans and investments. With more than 145 banks and investors from five continents, PCAF is expanding in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

NAM is committed to helping realize a sustainable and prosperous society through its asset management business. NAM sees climate change as one of the most important ESG issues and is working to address it through its ongoing initiatives.

NAM is increasingly integrating the analysis and assessment of portfolio companies' climate-related risks and opportunities into its investment management process. As part of these efforts, NAM has in recent years assessed and disclosed the GHG emissions of its entire equities and corporate bond portfolio based on the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations.

In addition, NAM measures the GHG emissions of individual funds and uses the data to make investment decisions. In 2021, NAM became the first company in the industry to introduce a financial impact analysis for transition risk utilizing carbon pricing rather than the volume of GHG emissions.

With growing support globally for a carbon-free society and achieving net zero by 2050, it is critical for NAM to assess and reduce the GHG emissions of its portfolio. However, the assessment of financed emissions remains challenging, particularly for asset classes other than equities and corporate bonds. NAM's collaboration with PCAF represents an important step towards overcoming these challenges.

PCAF published its global GHG accounting and reporting standard for the financial industry in November 2020, responding to industry demand for a global, standardized GHG accounting and reporting approach. NAM will assess and disclose financed emissions using PCAF's knowledge and database. NAM will also collaborate with PCAF and its participants to promote initiatives to assess financed emissions in the Asia-Pacific region.

As a responsible institutional investor, NAM will continue to address ESG issues in order to become the asset manager of choice for clients around the world.

About PCAF

The Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) was launched globally in September 2019. Currently, more than 145 banks and investors have joined the PCAF initiative. PCAF participants work together to jointly develop the Global GHG Accounting and Reporting Standard for the Financial Industry to measure and disclose the GHG emissions of their loans and investments. By doing so, PCAF participants take an important step to assess climate-related risks, set targets in line with the Paris Climate Agreement and develop effective strategies to decarbonize our society. For more information see https://carbonaccountingfinancials.com/.

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 07:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
