For the month of June 2024

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

Information furnished on this form:

EXHIBITS

Exhibit Number

1. Capitalization and Indebtedness as of March 31, 2024

The registrant hereby incorporates Exhibit 1 to this report on Form 6-K by reference (i) in the prospectus that is part of the Registration Statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-261756) of the registrant, filed with the SEC on December 20, 2021 and (ii) in the prospectus that is part of the Registration Statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-273353) of the registrant and of Nomura America Finance, LLC, filed with the SEC on July 20, 2023.

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Date: June 26, 2024 By:

/s/ Yoshifumi Kishida

Yoshifumi Kishida
Senior Managing Director
CAPITALIZATION AND INDEBTEDNESS

The following table sets forth, on a U. S. GAAP basis, the consolidated capitalization and indebtedness of Nomura Holdings, Inc. ("Nomura" or "NHI") as of March 31, 2024. There has been no material change in Nomura's capitalization and indebtedness since March 31, 2024.

Millions of yen
As of
March 31, 2024

Short-term borrowings

¥ 1,054,717

Long-term borrowings

12,452,115

NHI shareholders' equity:

Common stock

Authorized-6,000,000,000 shares as of March 31, 2024

Issued-3,163,562,601 shares as of March 31, 2024

Outstanding-2,970,755,160 shares as of March 31, 2024

594,493

Additional paid-in capital

708,785

Retained earnings

1,705,725

Accumulated other comprehensive income

459,984

Total NHI shareholders' equity before treasury stock

3,468,987

Common stock held in treasury, at cost-192,807,441 shares as of March 31, 2024

(118,798 )

Total NHI shareholders' equity

3,350,189

Noncontrolling interests

98,324

Total equity

3,448,513

Total capitalization and indebtedness

 ¥ 16,955,345

Nomura enters into various guarantee arrangements in the form of standby letters of credit and other guarantees with third parties. The amount of potential future payments under these guarantee contracts outstanding was ¥3,561,640 million as of March 31, 2024.

