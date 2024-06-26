The registrant hereby incorporates Exhibit 1 to this report on Form 6-K by reference (i) in the prospectus that is part of the Registration Statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-261756) of the registrant, filed with the SEC on December 20, 2021 and (ii) in the prospectus that is part of the Registration Statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-273353) of the registrant and of Nomura America Finance, LLC, filed with the SEC on July 20, 2023.
The following table sets forth, on a U. S. GAAP basis, the consolidated capitalization and indebtedness of Nomura Holdings, Inc. ("Nomura" or "NHI") as of March 31, 2024. There has been no material change in Nomura's capitalization and indebtedness since March 31, 2024.
Millions of yen
As of
March 31, 2024
Short-term borrowings
¥
1,054,717
Long-term borrowings
12,452,115
NHI shareholders' equity:
Common stock
Authorized-6,000,000,000 shares as of March 31, 2024
Issued-3,163,562,601 shares as of March 31, 2024
Outstanding-2,970,755,160 shares as of March 31, 2024
594,493
Additional paid-in capital
708,785
Retained earnings
1,705,725
Accumulated other comprehensive income
459,984
Total NHI shareholders' equity before treasury stock
3,468,987
Common stock held in treasury, at cost-192,807,441 shares as of March 31, 2024
(118,798
)
Total NHI shareholders' equity
3,350,189
Noncontrolling interests
98,324
Total equity
3,448,513
Total capitalization and indebtedness
¥
16,955,345
Nomura enters into various guarantee arrangements in the form of standby letters of credit and other guarantees with third parties. The amount of potential future payments under these guarantee contracts outstanding was ¥3,561,640 million as of March 31, 2024.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on
26 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
26 June 2024 10:16:59 UTC.
Nomura Holdings, Inc. is one of the major Japanese financial service groups. Net revenue break down by activity as follows:
- investment and market banking (51.8%);
- retail banking (24.1%);
- asset management (10.9%);
- other (13.2%).
At the end of March 2022, the group was managing JPY 4,920.4 billion in current deposits and JPY 5,000.7 billion in current loans.
The marketing of the products and services is ensured primarily through a network of 119 branches located in Japan.