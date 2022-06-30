Nomura : Capital Partners Enters into Capital Alliance with LIPPS

Tokyo, June 30, 2022 - Nomura Capital Partners Co., Ltd. (NCAP), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nomura Holdings, Inc., today announced that it has entered into a capital alliance with LIPPS CO., LTD.1 through Nomura Capital A1 Investment Limited Partnership, a fund managed by NCAP. The ratio and amount of the investment are undisclosed.

LIPPS develops and sells hair care and men's cosmetic products under the LIPPS brand and operates a LIPPS hair salon franchise business. Since opening the first LIPPS hair salon in Harajuku in 1999, LIPPS Group has consistently provided products and services that meet the grooming and beauty needs of its customers, establishing itself as a leading company in men's hair and beauty products.

Leveraging its robust global network, Nomura will support LIPPS' continued growth as it strives to achieve innovation in men's beauty care.

NCAP is committed to providing equity and other solutions to meet the diversified and sophisticated needs of its clients. NCAP will work together with clients to help resolve the various challenges they face and grow their businesses.

1 In conjunction with the capital alliance, the company name was changed from LESPRIT CO., LTD to LIPPS CO., LTD. to raise product awareness and develop the company's brand image.