Nomura : Commits to Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Joins Net-Zero Banking Alliance(PDF 141KB)

Nomura Commits to Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions,

Joins Net-Zero Banking Alliance

Tokyo, September 28, 2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced a commitment to align its commercial activities with the objectives agreed in the Paris Agreement, aiming to limit global temperature increases to well below 2°C, and striving for 1.5°C, above pre-industrial levels.

To support the transition towards a decarbonized economy, Nomura commits to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for its own operations by 2030, and to transition attributable GHG emissions from its lending and investment portfolios to align with pathways achieving net zero by 2050.

Nomura also announced that it has joined the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, convened by the United Nations Environment Program Finance Initiative.

Nomura supports its clients and their priorities through providing financing solutions to solve sustainability issues, with a target to deploy $125bn in sustainable financing by March 2026. These commitments are in line with its management vision established in May 2020 to achieve sustainable growth by resolving social issues.

1. Decarbonization Objectives

(1) Net zero for own operations by 2030

Nomura commits to achieve net zero GHG emissions for its own operations by 2030. Nomura has been increasing procurement of renewable power at its offices and will switch the electricity at offices to 100% renewable energy by FY2030. Nomura previously announced medium and long- term CO2 reduction targets for the entire group, including domestic and overseas companies, compared with the base year FY2012:

32% gross CO 2 reduction by FY2030

reduction by FY2030 65% gross CO 2 reduction by FY2050

Nomura has already achieved a 54.8% gross CO2 reduction by March 2021. Nomura is now extending its target to net zero GHG by FY2030.

(2) Net zero financed emissions in lending and investment portfolios

Nomura commits to transition operational and attributable GHG emissions associated with its lending and investment portfolios to align with pathways achieving net-zero by 2050. Nomura has joined the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, convened by the United Nations Environment Program Finance Initiative. Within 18 months, Nomura plans to release a first round of targets established for prioritized sectors by 2030 and 2050, to be followed by subsequent targets for other carbon- intensive sectors within a further 18 months (where significant and where data allows).

Nomura will meet the commitment by: