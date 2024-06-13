FORM 6-K
U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Report of Foreign Private Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Commission File Number: 1-15270
For the month of June 2024
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
13-1, Nihonbashi 1-chome
Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-8645
Japan
(Address of principal executive offices)
Information furnished on this form:
EXHIBIT
Exhibit Number
|1.
|(English Translation) Share Buyback Report for the reporting month from May 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Date: June 13, 2024
By:
/s/ Yoshifumi Kishida
|Yoshifumi Kishida
|Senior Managing Director
[Translation of Share Buyback Report for the reporting month from May 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024 filed with the Director General of the Kanto Finance Bureau by Nomura Holdings, Inc. on June 13, 2024]
Class of Shares: Common Stock
|1.
Status of repurchase
|(1)
Status of a repurchase pursuant to a resolution at a general meeting of shareholders
Not applicable
|(2)
Status of a repurchase pursuant to a resolution at the meeting of a board of directors ("Board")
as of May 31, 2024
|Number of Shares
|
Total Repurchase
Amount (JPY)
|Authorization pursuant to the resolution of the Board (January 31, 2024) (Period of repurchase: from February 16, 2024 to September 30, 2024 (excluding the ten business days following the announcement of each quarterly financial results))
|125,000,000
|100,000,000,000
Repurchases during this reporting month (Date of repurchase)
|
(Date)
May 16
May 17
May 20
May 21
May 22
May 23
May 24
May 27
May 28
May 29
May 30
May 31
|
2,004,500
1,680,000
1,950,700
1,950,700
1,950,000
1,888,200
1,760,000
1,799,500
1,927,900
1,927,000
1,927,900
1,578,700
|
1,813,859,250
1,530,957,500
1,779,223,160
1,768,998,510
1,796,788,770
1,763,335,580
1,637,700,200
1,688,399,260
1,806,632,390
1,811,743,050
1,758,925,230
1,478,772,890
Total
|-
|22,345,100
|20,635,335,790
Aggregate shares repurchased as of the end of this reporting month
|105,143,500
|95,519,689,540
Progress of share repurchase (%)
|84.1
|95.5
|2.
Status of disposition
as of May 31, 2024
|
Number of shares disposed in
the reporting month
|
Aggregate amount of
disposition (JPY)
Treasury shares disposed subject to procedures for issuance of new shares
|
(Date)
-
|-
|-
Subtotal
|-
|-
|-
Treasury shares canceled
|
(Date)
-
|-
|-
Subtotal
|-
|-
|-
Treasury shares transferred upon merger, share exchange, share delivery or demerger
|
(Date)
-
|-
|-
Subtotal
|-
|-
|-
Other (upon request for purchasing "less-than-a-full-unit shares")
|
(Date)
May 22
|75
|66,562
Subtotal
|-
|75
|66,562
Other (exercise of stock acquisition rights)
|
(Date)
May 1
May 2
May 7
May 8
May 9
May 14
May 15
May 16
May 17
May 20
May 21
May 23
May 24
May 27
May 28
May 29
May 30
May 31
|
23,400
21,200
9,000
74,400
61,300
9,000
4,100
4,000
2,000
13,000
3,000
1,000
21,000
16,000
10,000
50,500
40,000
55,000
|
11,207,400
6,518,200
5,490,000
4,633,400
17,742,300
5,934,000
576,100
2,736,000
1,257,000
8,324,000
1,716,000
683,000
13,122,000
9,818,000
6,830,000
32,549,000
25,877,000
35,345,000
Subtotal
|-
|417,900
|190,358,400
Other (delivery of shares under Restricted Stock Units plan)
|
(Date)
May 1
|45,870,222
|23,178,942,401
Subtotal
|-
|45,870,222
|23,178,942,401
Total
|-
|46,288,197
|23,369,367,363
|3.
Status of shares held in treasury
as of May 31, 2024
As of the end of the reporting month
|Number of Shares
Total number of issued shares
|3,163,562,601
Number of shares held in treasury
|204,663,926
Note) In relation to "2. Status of disposition" and "3. Status of shares held in treasury" above, the disposition of treasury shares relating to Restricted Stock Units as equity compensation is recorded based on the contribution date of a monetary compensation claim. The number of shares held in treasury above therefore includes reduction in number of shares as a result of disposition of treasury shares as equity compensation in exchange for contribution-in-kind of monetary compensation claims on or before May 31, 2024.
