Form 6-K

FORM 6-K

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Commission File Number: 1-15270

For the month of June 2024

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

13-1, Nihonbashi 1-chome

Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-8645

Japan

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F   X        Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

Date: June 13, 2024

By:

/s/ Yoshifumi Kishida

Yoshifumi Kishida
Senior Managing Director

[Translation of Share Buyback Report for the reporting month from May 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024 filed with the Director General of the Kanto Finance Bureau by Nomura Holdings, Inc. on June 13, 2024]

Class of Shares: Common Stock

1.

Status of repurchase

(1)

Status of a repurchase pursuant to a resolution at a general meeting of shareholders

Not applicable

(2)

Status of a repurchase pursuant to a resolution at the meeting of a board of directors ("Board")

as of May 31, 2024

Number of Shares Total Repurchase
Amount (JPY)
Authorization pursuant to the resolution of the Board (January 31, 2024) (Period of repurchase: from February 16, 2024 to September 30, 2024 (excluding the ten business days following the announcement of each quarterly financial results)) 125,000,000 100,000,000,000

Repurchases during this reporting month (Date of repurchase)


(Date)

May 16

May 17

May 20

May 21

May 22

May 23

May 24

May 27

May 28

May 29

May 30

May 31



2,004,500

1,680,000

1,950,700

1,950,700

1,950,000

1,888,200

1,760,000

1,799,500

1,927,900

1,927,000

1,927,900

1,578,700



1,813,859,250

1,530,957,500

1,779,223,160

1,768,998,510

1,796,788,770

1,763,335,580

1,637,700,200

1,688,399,260

1,806,632,390

1,811,743,050

1,758,925,230

1,478,772,890


Total

- 22,345,100 20,635,335,790

Aggregate shares repurchased as of the end of this reporting month

105,143,500 95,519,689,540

Progress of share repurchase (%)

84.1 95.5
2.

Status of disposition

as of May 31, 2024

Number of shares disposed in
the reporting month 		Aggregate amount of
disposition (JPY)

Treasury shares disposed subject to procedures for issuance of new shares

(Date)

- 

-  - 

Subtotal

-  -  - 

Treasury shares canceled

(Date)

- 

-  - 

Subtotal

-  -  - 

Treasury shares transferred upon merger, share exchange, share delivery or demerger

(Date)

- 

-  - 

Subtotal

-  -  - 

Other (upon request for purchasing "less-than-a-full-unit shares")

(Date)

May 22

75 66,562

Subtotal

-  75 66,562

Other (exercise of stock acquisition rights)

(Date)
May 1

May 2

May 7

May 8

May 9

May 14

May 15

May 16

May 17

May 20

May 21

May 23

May 24

May 27

May 28

May 29

May 30

May 31


23,400

21,200

9,000

74,400

61,300

9,000

4,100

4,000

2,000

13,000

3,000

1,000

21,000

16,000

10,000

50,500

40,000

55,000



11,207,400

6,518,200

5,490,000

4,633,400

17,742,300

5,934,000

576,100

2,736,000

1,257,000

8,324,000

1,716,000

683,000

13,122,000

9,818,000

6,830,000

32,549,000

25,877,000

35,345,000


Subtotal

-  417,900 190,358,400

Other (delivery of shares under Restricted Stock Units plan)

(Date)

May 1

45,870,222 23,178,942,401

Subtotal

-  45,870,222 23,178,942,401

Total

-  46,288,197 23,369,367,363
3.

Status of shares held in treasury

as of May 31, 2024

As of the end of the reporting month

Number of Shares

Total number of issued shares

3,163,562,601

Number of shares held in treasury

204,663,926

Note) In relation to "2. Status of disposition" and "3. Status of shares held in treasury" above, the disposition of treasury shares relating to Restricted Stock Units as equity compensation is recorded based on the contribution date of a monetary compensation claim. The number of shares held in treasury above therefore includes reduction in number of shares as a result of disposition of treasury shares as equity compensation in exchange for contribution-in-kind of monetary compensation claims on or before May 31, 2024.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2024 10:07:46 UTC.