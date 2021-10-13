Nomura : Corrections to News Releases(PDF 218KB)

October 13, 2021
Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Corrections to News Releases
Nomura Asset Management has corrected the news releases captioned below.
"Nomura to Launch Three New ETFs Designed to Track Performance of S&P 500 Index, S&P 500 in TTM Rates JPY Hedged Index and S&P 500 ESG Index" issued on March 11, 2021; https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/nr/etc/20210311/nam20210311.pdf
"Nomura Lists Three New ETFs Designed to Track Performance of S&P 500 Index, S&P 500 in TTM Rates JPY Hedged Index and S&P 500 ESG Index on TSE" issued on March 31, 2021; https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/nr/etc/20210331/nam20210331.pdf
"Nomura to Launch New ETF Designed to Track Performance of the MSCI Japan Country ESG Leaders Index on TSE" issued on June 29, 2021; and https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/nr/etc/20210629/nam20210629.pdf
"Nomura Lists Fourth ESG ETF on Tokyo Stock Exchange" issued on July 16, 2021: https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/nr/etc/20210716/nam20210716.pdf
Original
-
The amount obtained by multiplying the total net assets by a rate determined by the Management Company not to exceed 1.026%annually (0.95% exclusive of taxes).
-
If the securities belonging to the trust assets have been loaned, an amount no more than 54%(50% exclusive of taxes) of the loan fees.
Corrected
-
The amount obtained by multiplying the total net assets by a rate determined by the Management Company not to exceed 1.045%annually (0.95% exclusive of taxes).
-
If the securities belonging to the trust assets have been loaned, an amount no more than 55%(50% exclusive of taxes) of the loan fees.
"Nomura to Launch New ETFs Designed to Track Performance of Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Index on TSE" issued on October 11, 2021: https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/nr/etc/20211011/nam20211011.pdf
Original
-
Bloomberg US Treasury Bond (7-10year)Index
-
Bloomberg US Treasury Bond (7-10year) Index (Unhedged, Yen based)
-
Bloomberg US Treasury Bond (7-10year) Index (Yen-Hedged,Yen based)
-
The amount obtained by multiplying the total net assets by a rate determined by the Management Company not to exceed 1.026%annually (0.95% exclusive of taxes).
-
If the securities belonging to the trust assets have been loaned, an amount no more than 54%(50% exclusive of taxes) of the loan fees.
Corrected
-
Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 7-10yearIndex
-
Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 7-10Year Index TTM JPY Currency Unhedged
-
Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 7-10Year Index TTM JPY Currency Hedged
-
The amount obtained by multiplying the total net assets by a rate determined by the Management Company not to exceed 1.045%annually (0.95% exclusive of taxes).
-
If the securities belonging to the trust assets have been loaned, an amount no more than 55%(50% exclusive of taxes) of the loan fees.
2
Disclaimer
Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 10:21:07 UTC.