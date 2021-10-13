Nomura : Corrections to News Releases(PDF 218KB)

October 13, 2021

Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Corrections to News Releases

Nomura Asset Management has corrected the news releases captioned below.

"Nomura to Launch Three New ETFs Designed to Track Performance of S&P 500 Index, S&P 500 in TTM Rates JPY Hedged Index and S&P 500 ESG Index" issued on March 11, 2021; https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/nr/etc/20210311/nam20210311.pdf

"Nomura Lists Three New ETFs Designed to Track Performance of S&P 500 Index, S&P 500 in TTM Rates JPY Hedged Index and S&P 500 ESG Index on TSE" issued on March 31, 2021; https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/nr/etc/20210331/nam20210331.pdf

"Nomura to Launch New ETF Designed to Track Performance of the MSCI Japan Country ESG Leaders Index on TSE" issued on June 29, 2021; and https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/nr/etc/20210629/nam20210629.pdf

"Nomura Lists Fourth ESG ETF on Tokyo Stock Exchange" issued on July 16, 2021: https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/nr/etc/20210716/nam20210716.pdf

Original

The amount obtained by multiplying the total net assets by a rate determined by the Management Company not to exceed 1.026% annually (0.95% exclusive of taxes). If the securities belonging to the trust assets have been loaned, an amount no more than 54% (50% exclusive of taxes) of the loan fees.

Corrected

The amount obtained by multiplying the total net assets by a rate determined by the Management Company not to exceed 1.045% annually (0.95% exclusive of taxes). If the securities belonging to the trust assets have been loaned, an amount no more than 55% (50% exclusive of taxes) of the loan fees.

"Nomura to Launch New ETFs Designed to Track Performance of Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Index on TSE" issued on October 11, 2021: https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/nr/etc/20211011/nam20211011.pdf

Original