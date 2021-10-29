Nomura Declares Half Year Dividend(PDF 110KB)

Tokyo, October 29,2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that it has declared a dividend of 8 yen per share to shareholders of record as of the end of September 2021. The dividend will be paid on December 1, 2021.
Recent dividends
Q2
Q4
Annual Dividend
FY2019/20
Y15.0
Y5.0
Y20.0
FY2020/21
Y20.0
Y15.0
Y35.0
FY2021/22
Y8.0
TBD
TBD
Nomura
Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.
