Nomura Declares Half Year Dividend(PDF 110KB)

Nomura Declares Half Year Dividend

Tokyo, October 29, 2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that it has declared a dividend of 8 yen per share to shareholders of record as of the end of September 2021. The dividend will be paid on December 1, 2021.

Recent dividends

Q2 Q4 Annual Dividend FY2019/20 Y15.0 Y5.0 Y20.0 FY2020/21 Y20.0 Y15.0 Y35.0 FY2021/22 Y8.0 TBD TBD

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.