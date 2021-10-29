Log in
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/28
556.6 JPY   -0.07%
02:08aNomura Approves Share Buyback Program(PDF 116KB)
PU
02:08aNomura Enhances Global Risk Management(PDF 305KB)
PU
10/28DBS Becomes First Singapore Bank to Join Net-Zero Alliance
DJ
Nomura Declares Half Year Dividend(PDF 110KB)

10/29/2021 | 02:08am EDT
News Release

Nomura Declares Half Year Dividend

Tokyo, October 29, 2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that it has declared a dividend of 8 yen per share to shareholders of record as of the end of September 2021. The dividend will be paid on December 1, 2021.

Recent dividends

Q2

Q4

Annual Dividend

FY2019/20

Y15.0

Y5.0

Y20.0

FY2020/21

Y20.0

Y15.0

Y35.0

FY2021/22

Y8.0

TBD

TBD

ends

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 371 B 12 062 M 12 062 M
Net income 2022 235 B 2 065 M 2 065 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,22x
Yield 2022 4,67%
Capitalization 1 722 B 15 200 M 15 153 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 26 402
Free-Float 94,6%
